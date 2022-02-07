The spy is in place, so we now need to work on triggering that event. To do that we need access to the iframe variable. We do that by updating what is done in the beforeEach section. We add a
let keyword before the beforeEach section to define the iframe variable, so that inside of the beforeEach section we can assign the iframe variable. That results in making the iframe accessible from the test, which we can use to trigger the event.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/8p5frjc3/1/
let iframe = {};
beforeEach(function() {
const iframe = {};
stubYT();
});
If that is good, what do I do next?
Sorry no that’s not the way to do things. That both fails to achieve what needs to occur, and also fails to follow the instructions that I gave you.
I think I’ll have to demonstrate further though using coloured diagrams.
Each of those coloured sections represents something called “function scope”. Code in one scope can’t see variables in a deeper scope. It can only see code in its own scope and also in shallower scope. So for example, code in the green scope can see variables from the green, yellow, and red scopes, but that green scope can’t see variables in the blue or purple scopes.
We need the test code in the purple scope to be able to see the iframe variable. That is currently being defined in the yellow scope, which is not visible from the purple scope. Both the yellow and purple scopes share a common orange scope though, so we can move the iframe definition out of the yellow scope, and up (up in programming terms means shallower scope, and down means deeper scope) the to the orange scope.
And that would ordinarily be all of the solution that’s needed, if it wasn’t for what the videoPlayer does to the iframe variable. That iframe variable gets changed by the videoPlayer code, so we need a different iframe variable each time a different test is run.
We achieve that by changing the
const variable to a
let variable instead, splitting apart the definition from the assignment, and moving the assignment into the beforeEach section of code.
Using
let so that the iframe variable can be reassigned later on:
// const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
let iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
Splitting apart the definition from the assignment:
// let iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
let iframe;
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
Moving the assignment to the beforeEach code:
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
// iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
function stubYT() {
...
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
We now have an iframe variable that is created anew each time an addPlayer test is run, and which is used by the stubYT code, and that iframe variable can also be accessed from the test which is what we need.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/md21xLwc/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Am up to this now?
- simulate the afterPlayerReady event on that iframe variable
How do I do that?
We need a function that dispatches the afterPlayerReady event on an element.
We can copy a simulate event function from a different Jasmine test that we’ve done recently, and place it before the beforeEach section. We will update that simulate function so that it’s a simulateAfterPlayerReady() function that has an
el function parameter. We will end up calling that function later on using the iframe element. In the simulateAfterPlayerReady() function we will use that
el parameter to dispatch a CustomEvent to trigger the “afterPlayerReady” event.
Later on in the test we will call the simulateAfterPlayerReady() function and give it
iframe as the first argument.
This is what I have, but it is wrong.
or, I think it is.
https://jsfiddle.net/u9gmev62/1/
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
Then I wrote this which I almost have right, or it is entirely wrong.
const afterPlayerReady = document.querySelector(spmethinghere);
simulateafterPlayerReady(afterPlayerReady);
With the simulate function, it’s not a MouseEvent being used, it’s a CustomEvent instead. Instead of being a ‘click’ event, it should be an “afterPlayerReady” event, and the second parameter should be removed, which means removing the currentTarget property, and removing the object itself.
The const line should be completely removed, because it’s the iframe variable that you pass to the simulateAfterPlayerReady function as its first (and only) argument.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/pb0r8mad/1/
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
simulateAfterPlayerReady("iframe");
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
That’s because el is not the iframe element that was defined in the beforeEach section, you’ve made it a bloody string!
simulateAfterPlayerReady("iframe");
The line above it that assigns the iframe variable must be removed too.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/oyfnuz7g/
Expected spy afterPlayerReady-handler to have been called.
My guess was to do this:
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
simulateAfterPlayerReady(afterPlayerReadySpy);
But that seems to be wrong.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/oyfnuz7g/
- move the init on lines 155-157 up to line 153, between the spy and addPlayer lines
- add a
// whencomment before that addPlayer line
- remove the blank lines at 149 and 151
- after the addPlayer line, call the simulateAfterPlayerReady() with a function argument of
iframe
There should be no blank lines in the test other than a blank line just before the
when comment, and a blank line just before the
then comment.
The init puts the spy in place before the addPlayer function call, and afterwards the simulate will cause the event to trigger that spy. We can now uncomment the addPlayer line which adds that event to the iframe element, and the failing test becomes a passing test.
I’m confused:
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/xzc1n70r/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
simulateAfterPlayerReady("iframe");
That doesn’t make sense.
I’m stuck.
Yes, good spotting. That is not the right place for it.
There is another addPlayer in the function that it goes below instead.
You also insist on using a string for
iframe. That is wrong. Stop doing that.
I have this:https://jsfiddle.net/cr1yk8nt/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
If this is still a string, I don’t understand what it needs to be.
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
That was never ever a string for that. You had the wrong idea with that.
The addPlayer and simulate parts need to go after the init part of the code, so that the order is:
- given (these initial starting conditions)
- create spy
- init with spy
- addPlayer
- when (this thing occurs)
- simulate event
- then (expect this initial condition to have changed)
- expect spy is called
The test will then pass.
Are we up to refactoring now?
How do I do that, what needs to be done?
passes: https://jsfiddle.net/Ljq5h6k4/3/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Step 2. Test passes 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes and we move on to the next stage.
Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
The first piece of refactoring that needs to occur is to move the addPlayer test, because it has videoPlayer.init() behaviour that more properly belongs in the init section.
How we do that is to move the addPlayer test to the end of the init tests section, which will break things, then move everything else from the addPlayer section up above the describe init section. That way it is visible to both the init section and the addPlayer section.
We are then told that the addPlayer section it empty, so place an empty it() section in there and things go back to passing.
There are then other refactorings to be done after that, but we’ll get this first lot done first.
I always have trouble doing this.
move the addPlayer test to the end of the init tests section
Where is addPlayer now?
This is very confusing for me to figure out.
That is way too much.
You want me to empty out the entire addPlayer test and place it there?
My head feels scrambled.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes.
The work we’ve done there is still of benefit to other future addPlayer tests, but is of benefit now also to that init test. That’s why the support code is moved up to a location of mutual benefit to both the init section and the addPlayer section.
The “with no parameters” test though needs to move to the end of the init section of tests.
It would also help to rename that test from “with no parameters” to something more meaningful, such as “afterPlayerReady handler”
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/8mbdu34y/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
});
});
//
});