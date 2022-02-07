I’m very confused:
From Here: https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/
Should I create a new it section called: “init with a parameter” ?
Should I place this in the init test section instead ?
What should I be doing now?
Should I be placing this:
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
In here:
Where does it go?
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function stubYT() {
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
beforeEach(function() {
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});