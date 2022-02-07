Sorry no that’s not the way to do things. That both fails to achieve what needs to occur, and also fails to follow the instructions that I gave you.

I think I’ll have to demonstrate further though using coloured diagrams.

Each of those coloured sections represents something called “function scope”. Code in one scope can’t see variables in a deeper scope. It can only see code in its own scope and also in shallower scope. So for example, code in the green scope can see variables from the green, yellow, and red scopes, but that green scope can’t see variables in the blue or purple scopes.

We need the test code in the purple scope to be able to see the iframe variable. That is currently being defined in the yellow scope, which is not visible from the purple scope. Both the yellow and purple scopes share a common orange scope though, so we can move the iframe definition out of the yellow scope, and up (up in programming terms means shallower scope, and down means deeper scope) the to the orange scope.

And that would ordinarily be all of the solution that’s needed, if it wasn’t for what the videoPlayer does to the iframe variable. That iframe variable gets changed by the videoPlayer code, so we need a different iframe variable each time a different test is run.

We achieve that by changing the const variable to a let variable instead, splitting apart the definition from the assignment, and moving the assignment into the beforeEach section of code.

Using let so that the iframe variable can be reassigned later on:

// const iframe = document.createElement("iframe"); let iframe = document.createElement("iframe");

Splitting apart the definition from the assignment:

// let iframe = document.createElement("iframe"); let iframe; iframe = document.createElement("iframe");

Moving the assignment to the beforeEach code:

describe("addPlayer", function() { let iframe; // iframe = document.createElement("iframe"); function stubYT() { ... } beforeEach(function() { iframe = document.createElement("iframe"); stubYT(); });

We now have an iframe variable that is created anew each time an addPlayer test is run, and which is used by the stubYT code, and that iframe variable can also be accessed from the test which is what we need.