asasass: asasass: Is this what I do next? https://jsfiddle.net/63d12fas/1/

No, you shouldn’t have changed that addPlayer line. Put it back to what it was before.

The next thing to do is in regard to the afterPlayerReadySpy variable. We need to pass it to the videoPlayer.init() function.

We really shouldn’t have this test in the addPlayer section, as we are using addPlayer with no parameters and the addPlayer code is supposed to be used with parameters. Also, we are going to use init() with a parameter that we haven’t done before in the test. This test really belongs in the init test section instead. When we get this test working we will move this test over to the init section, but that can wait for when refactoring after getting the test working.

For now, the init code uses an afterPlayerReady property from the object given to the init function. Here is how the init function uses the initEventHandlers object that’s given to it.

function addEvents(handlers) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); } function init(initEventHandlers) { addEvents(initEventHandlers); loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; }

The addEvents function gets from that handlers object a property called afterPlayerReady,

so in the test after creating the spy, we need to pass it to videoPlayer.init as an object property called afterPlayerReady.