It just means going back one step to https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/ from post #294
When you add the spy, it gets added to the start of the test.
Is this what you mean by start of the test?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/9f81Ln0b/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
or like this? https://jsfiddle.net/894g5ysz/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
Why are you using let? The variable doesn’t need to be changed so
let is a bad way of doing it. Use
const instead and define the spy on the same line.
There’s also no need to use videoPlayer.addPlayer either.
You are only being asked to add one single line to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/ to define a variable, that is all. Nothing more.
Here’s the code that you ended up having at the end of the Adding tests to video player code thread:
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
It is the first line of that code which is the model you should be following.
I’m clueless.
That made me more confused.
I have no clue what I need to do.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/tdLea8j6/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy();
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
That’s right, but the error message says “unknown”.
Expected spy unknown to have been called.
That’s because you need to add a text description for the spy. I suggest using “afterPlayerReady-handler” for the name.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/0myodq6k/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy();
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect("afterPlayerReady-handler").toHaveBeenCalled(afterPlayerReadySpy);
});
No, return that expect line back to how it was before.
What I am instructing you to update is the createSpy() line. Here is a different createSpy() line from other code you have been involved with.
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
It is that “coverHandler” text section that you are being instructed to update.
The const line is also a part of the
given section so remove all blank lines between the
given comment and the const line.
The commented out addPlayer should be separated from that as a part of a
when section, so add a
when comment section before the commented out addPlayer() and leave a gap before that
when comment.
You can have the
given,
when,
then comments with no gap, for example below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
or with a gap separating them, as shown below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
Just be consistent about them.
The below example is what you should not be doing.
// given
some code for a given starting condition
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Is this what I do next? https://jsfiddle.net/63d12fas/1/
I’m very confused.
- initialize videoPlayer using afterPlayerReadySpy
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No, you shouldn’t have changed that addPlayer line. Put it back to what it was before.
The next thing to do is in regard to the afterPlayerReadySpy variable. We need to pass it to the videoPlayer.init() function.
We really shouldn’t have this test in the addPlayer section, as we are using addPlayer with no parameters and the addPlayer code is supposed to be used with parameters. Also, we are going to use init() with a parameter that we haven’t done before in the test. This test really belongs in the init test section instead. When we get this test working we will move this test over to the init section, but that can wait for when refactoring after getting the test working.
For now, the init code uses an afterPlayerReady property from the object given to the init function. Here is how the init function uses the initEventHandlers object that’s given to it.
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
The addEvents function gets from that handlers object a property called afterPlayerReady,
so in the test after creating the spy, we need to pass it to videoPlayer.init as an object property called afterPlayerReady.
As an update on this test, here’s the current progress:
I’m very confused:
From Here: https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/
Should I create a new it section called: “init with a parameter” ?
Should I place this in the init test section instead ?
What should I be doing now?
Should I be placing this:
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
In here:
Where does it go?
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function stubYT() {
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
beforeEach(function() {
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
From the https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/ code we will stay in the addPlayer test for now. In that code you have defined a spy. We now need to give that spy as part of a function argument to videoPlayer.init().
The fly in the ointment here though is that afterPlayerReadySpy is the value of an object property, where the key/value pair has a key named
afterPlayerReady.
That’s because the init function passes the object to the addEvents() function,
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
and that addEvents function gets the afterPlayerReady property:
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
When we init videoPlayer, we need to get our spy to be the value of that afterPlayerReady property. We do that by passing it as an afterPlayerReady property of an object that we give to the videoPlayer.init() function call.
I still don’t understand what I need to do. https://jsfiddle.net/mkqpygrh/
It’s all confusing.
I don’t have experience working with this set of code.
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
I supplied a copy of the init and the addEvents function from the videoPlayer code, not for you to copy and dump into the test, but for you to learn something from. I can see that I was wrong in my approach.
Delete those functions from the test, you don’t need them.
What you do need to do, is in regard to the videoPlayer.init line. You need to add a property to the currently empty object in there called afterPlayerReady, and give it a value of afterPlayerReadySpy which is our spy.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/uygawL3p/
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
If that is good, what do I do after?
The spy is in place, so we now need to work on triggering that event. To do that we need access to the iframe variable. We do that by updating what is done in the beforeEach section. We add a
let keyword before the beforeEach section to define the iframe variable, so that inside of the beforeEach section we can assign the iframe variable. That results in making the iframe accessible from the test, which we can use to trigger the event.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/8p5frjc3/1/
let iframe = {};
beforeEach(function() {
const iframe = {};
stubYT();
});
If that is good, what do I do next?
Sorry no that’s not the way to do things. That both fails to achieve what needs to occur, and also fails to follow the instructions that I gave you.
I think I’ll have to demonstrate further though using coloured diagrams.
Each of those coloured sections represents something called “function scope”. Code in one scope can’t see variables in a deeper scope. It can only see code in its own scope and also in shallower scope. So for example, code in the green scope can see variables from the green, yellow, and red scopes, but that green scope can’t see variables in the blue or purple scopes.
We need the test code in the purple scope to be able to see the iframe variable. That is currently being defined in the yellow scope, which is not visible from the purple scope. Both the yellow and purple scopes share a common orange scope though, so we can move the iframe definition out of the yellow scope, and up (up in programming terms means shallower scope, and down means deeper scope) the to the orange scope.
And that would ordinarily be all of the solution that’s needed, if it wasn’t for what the videoPlayer does to the iframe variable. That iframe variable gets changed by the videoPlayer code, so we need a different iframe variable each time a different test is run.
We achieve that by changing the
const variable to a
let variable instead, splitting apart the definition from the assignment, and moving the assignment into the beforeEach section of code.
Using
let so that the iframe variable can be reassigned later on:
// const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
let iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
Splitting apart the definition from the assignment:
// let iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
let iframe;
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
Moving the assignment to the beforeEach code:
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
// iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
function stubYT() {
...
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
We now have an iframe variable that is created anew each time an addPlayer test is run, and which is used by the stubYT code, and that iframe variable can also be accessed from the test which is what we need.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/md21xLwc/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Am up to this now?
- simulate the afterPlayerReady event on that iframe variable
How do I do that?
That will mean copying a simulate event function from other Jasmine tests that have been done. We will use it to create a simulateAfterPlayerReady() function that has an
el function parameter. We will use that
el parameter to dispatch a CustomEvent to trigger the “afterPlayerReady” event.
We will end up passing the iframe element to that simulateAfterPlayerReady() function.