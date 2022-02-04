No, return that expect line back to how it was before.
What I am instructing you to update is the createSpy() line. Here is a different createSpy() line from other code you have been involved with.
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
It is that “coverHandler” text section that you are being instructed to update.
The const line is also a part of the
given section so remove all blank lines between the
given comment and the const line.
The commented out addPlayer should be separated from that as a part of a
when section, so add a
when comment section before the commented out addPlayer() and leave a gap before that
when comment.
You can have the
given,
when,
then comments with no gap, for example below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
or with a gap separating them, as shown below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
Just be consistent about them.
The below example is what you should not be doing.
// given
some code for a given starting condition
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);