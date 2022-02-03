There’s no benefit gained from using that.
Well, let’s check.
You’ve done too much damage there.
Please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pnro2skm/2/ and just do the first two things on the list. After that more guidance is required.
There’s no benefit gained from using that.
Well, let’s check.
You’ve done too much damage there.
Please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pnro2skm/2/ and just do the first two things on the list. After that more guidance is required.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/3/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been();
});
The Jasmine tests we are using have a different one than that, called toHaveBeenCalled() instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
The first few have been done.
I can only do this in steps it seems, can’t do everything at one time.
Is this good?
https://jsfiddle.net/gL0s1ny3/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
window.YT = {
iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No, that’s all totally screwed up. Just use createSpy() as has been done in other recent Jasmine tests.
That was not in the instructions, so I do not know where I am placing createSpy()
I’m all kinds of confused right now.
You did that most recently in another topic at Adding tests to video player code - #247 by Paul_Wilkins
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/6zL2bgp0/2/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
window.YT = {
iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It will be easier to go back to earlier code and do things properly.
The other alternative is to make many different corrections to what you currently have, which will take you more time to get right.
Which of those options do you prefer to do?
Which earlier code should I go back to?
After going back to that earlier code, what should I do?
It just means going back one step to https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/ from post #294
When you add the spy, it gets added to the start of the test.
Is this what you mean by start of the test?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/9f81Ln0b/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
or like this? https://jsfiddle.net/894g5ysz/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
Why are you using let? The variable doesn’t need to be changed so
let is a bad way of doing it. Use
const instead and define the spy on the same line.
There’s also no need to use videoPlayer.addPlayer either.
You are only being asked to add one single line to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/ to define a variable, that is all. Nothing more.
Here’s the code that you ended up having at the end of the Adding tests to video player code thread:
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
It is the first line of that code which is the model you should be following.
I’m clueless.
That made me more confused.
I have no clue what I need to do.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/tdLea8j6/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy();
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
That’s right, but the error message says “unknown”.
Expected spy unknown to have been called.
That’s because you need to add a text description for the spy. I suggest using “afterPlayerReady-handler” for the name.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/0myodq6k/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy();
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect("afterPlayerReady-handler").toHaveBeenCalled(afterPlayerReadySpy);
});
No, return that expect line back to how it was before.
What I am instructing you to update is the createSpy() line. Here is a different createSpy() line from other code you have been involved with.
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
It is that “coverHandler” text section that you are being instructed to update.
The const line is also a part of the
given section so remove all blank lines between the
given comment and the const line.
The commented out addPlayer should be separated from that as a part of a
when section, so add a
when comment section before the commented out addPlayer() and leave a gap before that
when comment.
You can have the
given,
when,
then comments with no gap, for example below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
or with a gap separating them, as shown below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
Just be consistent about them.
The below example is what you should not be doing.
// given
some code for a given starting condition
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Is this what I do next? https://jsfiddle.net/63d12fas/1/
I’m very confused.
- initialize videoPlayer using afterPlayerReadySpy
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});