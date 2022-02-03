Sure is.
The error is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'addEventListener')
and the error is coming from the following code
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
That code gets a player from our fake YT, and expects that it has an object with a property called
h
It also expects the
h property to be an iframe element.
What we are doing here is creating a “stub” of the YT object. When testing it is common to create stubs, fakes, and mocks. We now have a better name for the initYT function, which should be renamed to stubYT instead.
We also need to update the makePlayer function so that it returns an object with a property of h. That h property needs to be an iframe element.