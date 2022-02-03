asasass: asasass: Is something supposed to be done next?

Sure is.

The error is:

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'addEventListener')

and the error is coming from the following code

player = new YT.Player(video, config); const iframe = player.h; const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);

That code gets a player from our fake YT, and expects that it has an object with a property called h

It also expects the h property to be an iframe element.

What we are doing here is creating a “stub” of the YT object. When testing it is common to create stubs, fakes, and mocks. We now have a better name for the initYT function, which should be renamed to stubYT instead.

We also need to update the makePlayer function so that it returns an object with a property of h. That h property needs to be an iframe element.