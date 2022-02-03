Now that’s not the end of things for the property function.
Currently the function is unnamed.
window.YT = {
Player: function () {
console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
}
};
Using a named function has all kinds of benefits:
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
}
};
It helps to give us more information about what the function is supposed to do, and it’s a help with debugging too.
I did have plans to explain further about using a method definition syntax, but those aren’t allowed to be constructors.
Without the console.log we have the updated code for the YT object:
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
}
};