Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

#283

Now that’s not the end of things for the property function.

Currently the function is unnamed.

      window.YT = {
        Player: function () {
          console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
        }
      };

Using a named function has all kinds of benefits:

      window.YT = {
        Player: function makePlayer() {
          console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
        }
      };

It helps to give us more information about what the function is supposed to do, and it’s a help with debugging too.

I did have plans to explain further about using a method definition syntax, but those aren’t allowed to be constructors.

Without the console.log we have the updated code for the YT object:

      window.YT = {
        Player: function makePlayer() {
        }
      ​};
#284

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/pchj0mt3/1/

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘addEventListener’)

Is something supposed to be done next?

describe("addPlayer", function() {
   
   function initYT() {
    window.YT = {
        Player: function makePlayer() {
        }
      };
    }
    
    beforeEach(function() {
      initYT();
    });

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      videoPlayer.addPlayer();
    });
  });
});
#285

Sure is.

The error is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'addEventListener')

and the error is coming from the following code

    player = new YT.Player(video, config);

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);

That code gets a player from our fake YT, and expects that it has an object with a property called h
It also expects the h property to be an iframe element.

What we are doing here is creating a “stub” of the YT object. When testing it is common to create stubs, fakes, and mocks. We now have a better name for the initYT function, which should be renamed to stubYT instead.

We also need to update the makePlayer function so that it returns an object with a property of h. That h property needs to be an iframe element.

#286

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hfe2aj90/1/

Same error

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘addEventListener’)

 function stubYT() {
      window.YT = {
        Player: function makePlayer() {
          const iframe = document.querySelector("iframe");
        }
      };
    }
#287

Several wrong things have occurred, but I think that we can deal with it.

Move the iframe line up above window.YT and we’ll define an iframe element there that we can make use of. It’s also not querySelector that’s used to create an element, but createElement instead.

#288

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/pnro2skm/2/

    function stubYT() {
      const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      window.YT = {
        Player: function makePlayer() {

          return {
            h: iframe
          };
        }
      }
    }
#289

Good one. We can now comment out the videoPlayer.addPlayer() for now, and work on an expectation.

The videoPlayer code adds an event handler to the iframe:

    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);

That is something that we can test against. What gets done now is:

  • ensure that videoPlayer.addPlayer() is commented out
  • create an expectation that afterPlayerReadySpy has been called. Yes, it doesn’t exist yet.
  • create the afterPlayerReadySpy spy variable
  • initialize videoPlayer using afterPlayerReadySpy
  • gain access to the iframe variable
  • simulate the afterPlayerReady event on that iframe variable
  • then finally uncomment the addPlayer code so that the test passes

That’s a lot of details, but we have good clear indicators throughout to help us on the way.

#290

Am I able to use this as a guide?

Would I be able to edit this to what your instructions says?

Is this set up similarly to what your instructions say to do?

const PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player);
            window.YT = {
                Player: PlayerSpy
            };
            videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper);
            expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video);

This is what I have so far:

Can what I did here be fixed, so it it right? https://jsfiddle.net/30afsex8/2/

Are some parts here I did good, and others wrong and need to be fixed?

I think I got up to the simulate part, but I didn’t want to do that until I get what I did here fixed first.

    function stubYT() {
      const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      window.YT = {
        Player: function makePlayer() {

          return {
            h: iframe
          };
        }
      }
    }
    
    const afterPlayerReadySpy = document.createElement("iframe");

    window.YT = {
      iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
    };

    beforeEach(function() {
      stubYT();
    });

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      //videoPlayer.addPlayer();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);

      expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been.called(afterPlayerReadySpy);
    });
#291

There’s no benefit gained from using that.

Well, let’s check.

You’ve done too much damage there.

Please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pnro2skm/2/ and just do the first two things on the list. After that more guidance is required.

#292

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/3/

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      //given

      //videoPlayer.addPlayer();

      //then
      expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been();
    });
#293

The Jasmine tests we are using have a different one than that, called toHaveBeenCalled() instead.

#294

https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/

      //then
      expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
#295

The first few have been done.

  • :white_check_mark: ensure that videoPlayer.addPlayer() is commented out
  • :white_check_mark: create an expectation that afterPlayerReadySpy has been called. Yes, it doesn’t exist yet.
  • create the afterPlayerReadySpy spy variable
  • initialize videoPlayer using afterPlayerReadySpy
  • gain access to the iframe variable
  • simulate the afterPlayerReady event on that iframe variable
  • then finally uncomment the addPlayer code so that the test passes
#296

I can only do this in steps it seems, can’t do everything at one time.

Is this good?
https://jsfiddle.net/gL0s1ny3/1/

it("with no parameters", function() {

      //given
      let afterPlayerReadySpy;
      
      window.YT = {
        iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
      };

      videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);

      //then
      expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#297

No, that’s all totally screwed up. Just use createSpy() as has been done in other recent Jasmine tests.

#298

That was not in the instructions, so I do not know where I am placing createSpy()

I’m all kinds of confused right now.

#299

You did that most recently in another topic at Adding tests to video player code - #247 by Paul_Wilkins

#300

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/6zL2bgp0/2/

    it("with no parameters", function() {

      //given
      let afterPlayerReadySpy;
      
      window.YT = {
        iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
      };

      videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);

      //then
      expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#301

It will be easier to go back to earlier code and do things properly.
The other alternative is to make many different corrections to what you currently have, which will take you more time to get right.

Which of those options do you prefer to do?

#302

Which earlier code should I go back to?

After going back to that earlier code, what should I do?