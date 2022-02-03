Now that’s not the end of things for the property function.

Currently the function is unnamed.

window.YT = { Player: function () { console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name}); } };

Using a named function has all kinds of benefits:

window.YT = { Player: function makePlayer() { console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name}); } };

It helps to give us more information about what the function is supposed to do, and it’s a help with debugging too.

I did have plans to explain further about using a method definition syntax, but those aren’t allowed to be constructors.

Without the console.log we have the updated code for the YT object: