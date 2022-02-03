Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});