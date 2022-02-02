No, that code is not right. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, not above it.
How are you getting this so wrong when I gave you the exact code to use in post #154 ?
No, that code is not right. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, not above it.
How are you getting this so wrong when I gave you the exact code to use in post #154 ?
How many of these are supposed to be at the end?
});
2, 3, 4 ?
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/sh5c2gm1/2/ 4
});
You told me this one was wrong.
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/g4c72quy/ 3
});
Is this one right?
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/g4c72quy/1/ 2
});
You told me this one was wrong.
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() { }
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
That all depends on the code that you have in there.
The bottom one is the end of the videoPlayer test section.
The second from the bottom should (for now) be the end of the addPlayer section. Right now it’s the end of the init section, which is not appropriate.
You have the addPlayer section nested inside of the init section, which is not appropriate. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, but still inside of the videoPlayer test section.
Here’s a quick visual of the problem that you are stuck on, and how it needs to be.
Hopefully the colours help to make it easier for you to understand.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Yes, I think that you have finally succeeded at correctly placing the init and addPlayer sections in the test.
Next up is resolving the test error, by adding to the window.YT object a property called Player.
I don’t know how to do that.
function initYT() {
window.YT = Player();
}
window.YT = player;
I’m lost.
I have no clue.
function initYT() {
window.YT = player;
}
I don’t know how.
I can’t figure it out.
function initYT() {
window.YT.Player();
}
I m not able to figure this out.
Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/ we are told:
TypeError: YT.Player is not a constructor
The YT.Player part is from the following videoPlayer code:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
and the
not a constructor part of the error message is from the new operator being used. We don’t need to care much about that at all for now, other than to ensure that it is a function.
Currently in our tests, YT is an empty object.
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
YT.Player is needed though, so we need to add a Player property to the object. We do that by adding a key/value pair where the key and value are separated by a colon
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: undefined
};
}
Because Player is being used to construct something with the use of the
new keyword, we need that undefined value to be a function instead.
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function () {}
};
}
That takes care of the error message, and we have a different error message and situation to move on with.
Now that’s not the end of things for the property function.
Currently the function is unnamed.
window.YT = {
Player: function () {
console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
}
};
Using a named function has all kinds of benefits:
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
}
};
It helps to give us more information about what the function is supposed to do, and it’s a help with debugging too.
I did have plans to explain further about using a method definition syntax, but those aren’t allowed to be constructors.
Without the console.log we have the updated code for the YT object:
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
}
};
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/pchj0mt3/1/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘addEventListener’)
Is something supposed to be done next?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
}
};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Sure is.
The error is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'addEventListener')
and the error is coming from the following code
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
That code gets a player from our fake YT, and expects that it has an object with a property called
h
It also expects the
h property to be an iframe element.
What we are doing here is creating a “stub” of the YT object. When testing it is common to create stubs, fakes, and mocks. We now have a better name for the initYT function, which should be renamed to stubYT instead.
We also need to update the makePlayer function so that it returns an object with a property of h. That h property needs to be an iframe element.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hfe2aj90/1/
Same error
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘addEventListener’)
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
const iframe = document.querySelector("iframe");
}
};
}
Several wrong things have occurred, but I think that we can deal with it.
Move the iframe line up above window.YT and we’ll define an iframe element there that we can make use of. It’s also not querySelector that’s used to create an element, but createElement instead.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/pnro2skm/2/
function stubYT() {
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
Good one. We can now comment out the videoPlayer.addPlayer() for now, and work on an expectation.
The videoPlayer code adds an event handler to the iframe:
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
That is something that we can test against. What gets done now is:
That’s a lot of details, but we have good clear indicators throughout to help us on the way.
Am I able to use this as a guide?
Would I be able to edit this to what your instructions says?
Is this set up similarly to what your instructions say to do?
const PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player);
window.YT = {
Player: PlayerSpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper);
expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video);
This is what I have so far:
Can what I did here be fixed, so it it right? https://jsfiddle.net/30afsex8/2/
Are some parts here I did good, and others wrong and need to be fixed?
I think I got up to the simulate part, but I didn’t want to do that until I get what I did here fixed first.
function stubYT() {
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
const afterPlayerReadySpy = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
beforeEach(function() {
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been.called(afterPlayerReadySpy);
});
There’s no benefit gained from using that.
Well, let’s check.
You’ve done too much damage there.
Please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pnro2skm/2/ and just do the first two things on the list. After that more guidance is required.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/3/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been();
});
The Jasmine tests we are using have a different one than that, called toHaveBeenCalled() instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();