Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/ we are told:

TypeError: YT.Player is not a constructor

The YT.Player part is from the following videoPlayer code:

player = new YT.Player(video, config);

and the not a constructor part of the error message is from the new operator being used. We don’t need to care much about that at all for now, other than to ensure that it is a function.

Currently in our tests, YT is an empty object.

function initYT() { window.YT = {}; }

YT.Player is needed though, so we need to add a Player property to the object. We do that by adding a key/value pair where the key and value are separated by a colon

function initYT() { window.YT = { Player: undefined }; }

Because Player is being used to construct something with the use of the new keyword, we need that undefined value to be a function instead.

function initYT() { window.YT = { Player: function () {} }; }

That takes care of the error message, and we have a different error message and situation to move on with.