That is something that you’ve misunderstood there.
Here’s what I said:
That one line consists of the following parts:
- object name: videoPlayer
- object property, also called a method when it’s a function: init
- object method: videoPlayer.init
- argument delimeters: (…)
- empty object: {}
- function or method call: videoPlayer.init()
- function or method call with one argument: videoPlayer.init({})
- statement terminator: ;
The parenthesis are a required part of invoking the function, to indicate which arguments, if any, are being given to the function. The parenthesis have no connection in regard to the the empty object.
The empty object is just
{} which in the upper code example, is the first (and only) argument to the function call.