Remove the parenthesis, and that will be correct.
I’ve also just noticed too that the addPlayer section is outside of the videoPlayer tests section. That will cause problems very soon if that’s not dealt with.
Both the init section and the addPlayer section need to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
For future reference: What’s the difference between these?
({});
{};
You referred to this as an empty object. In post #179
({});
This would be an empty variable object then:
{};
Maybe I got confused because the word variable wasn’t used.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/4hvcz1x3/1/
videoPlayer tests > init > addPlayer > with no parameters
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
That is something that you’ve misunderstood there.
Here’s what I said:
That one line consists of the following parts:
- object name: videoPlayer
- object property, also called a method when it’s a function: init
- object method: videoPlayer.init
- argument delimeters: (…)
- empty object: {}
- function or method call: videoPlayer.init()
- function or method call with one argument: videoPlayer.init({})
- statement terminator: ;
The parenthesis are a required part of invoking the function, to indicate which arguments, if any, are being given to the function. The parenthesis have no connection in regard to the the empty object.
The empty object is just
{} which in the upper code example, is the first (and only) argument to the function call.
Bloody hell - no. Why have you put the addPlayer section inside of the init section? That’s completely inappropriate.
The addPlayer section shouldn’t be inside of the init section, but still needs to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
In the test area it says this:
This is wrong:
videoPlayer tests > init > addPlayer > with no parameters
What should that say for it to be correct?
Should it say this? https://jsfiddle.net/t1q6vc0e/
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > with no parameters
Were these instructions wrong that you gave me: post #154
or, I still have no clue what I am supposed to be doing?
If I keep doing it wrong, is there a way for me to do it in small steps, so I get it right?
Yes, it should say that.
No they weren’t wrong. You were given the exactly correct code to use in that post.
Then this code is right? https://jsfiddle.net/t1q6vc0e/
If I move
addPlayer to somewhere else, won’t this change to something else?
If you want me to move addPlayer to a different location, then this is line is wrong.
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > with no parameters
I am too confused to understand what needs to happen.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
No, that code is not right. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, not above it.
How are you getting this so wrong when I gave you the exact code to use in post #154 ?
How many of these are supposed to be at the end?
});
2, 3, 4 ?
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/sh5c2gm1/2/ 4
});
You told me this one was wrong.
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/g4c72quy/ 3
});
Is this one right?
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/g4c72quy/1/ 2
});
You told me this one was wrong.
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() { }
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
That all depends on the code that you have in there.
The bottom one is the end of the videoPlayer test section.
The second from the bottom should (for now) be the end of the addPlayer section. Right now it’s the end of the init section, which is not appropriate.
You have the addPlayer section nested inside of the init section, which is not appropriate. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, but still inside of the videoPlayer test section.
Here’s a quick visual of the problem that you are stuck on, and how it needs to be.
Hopefully the colours help to make it easier for you to understand.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Yes, I think that you have finally succeeded at correctly placing the init and addPlayer sections in the test.
Next up is resolving the test error, by adding to the window.YT object a property called Player.
I don’t know how to do that.
function initYT() {
window.YT = Player();
}
window.YT = player;
I’m lost.
I have no clue.
function initYT() {
window.YT = player;
}
I don’t know how.
I can’t figure it out.
function initYT() {
window.YT.Player();
}
I m not able to figure this out.
Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/ we are told:
TypeError: YT.Player is not a constructor
The YT.Player part is from the following videoPlayer code:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
and the
not a constructor part of the error message is from the new operator being used. We don’t need to care much about that at all for now, other than to ensure that it is a function.
Currently in our tests, YT is an empty object.
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
YT.Player is needed though, so we need to add a Player property to the object. We do that by adding a key/value pair where the key and value are separated by a colon
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: undefined
};
}
Because Player is being used to construct something with the use of the
new keyword, we need that undefined value to be a function instead.
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function () {}
};
}
That takes care of the error message, and we have a different error message and situation to move on with.
Now that’s not the end of things for the property function.
Currently the function is unnamed.
window.YT = {
Player: function () {
console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
}
};
Using a named function has all kinds of benefits:
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
console.log({name: window.YT.Player.name});
}
};
It helps to give us more information about what the function is supposed to do, and it’s a help with debugging too.
I did have plans to explain further about using a method definition syntax, but those aren’t allowed to be constructors.
Without the console.log we have the updated code for the YT object:
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
}
};
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/pchj0mt3/1/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘addEventListener’)
Is something supposed to be done next?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
}
};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Sure is.
The error is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'addEventListener')
and error is coming from the following code
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
That code expects the Player function to have an object with a property called
h
It also expects that
h property to be an iframe element.
What we are doing here is creating a “stub” of the YT object. When testing it is common to create stubs, fakes, and mocks. We now have a better name for the initYT function, which should be renamed to stubYT instead.
We also need to update the makePlayer function so that it returns an object with a property of h. That h property needs to be an iframe element.