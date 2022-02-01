Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/ we are told:
TypeError: YT.Player is not a constructor
The YT.Player part is from the following videoPlayer code:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
and the
not a constructor part is from the new operator being used. We don’t need to care much about that at all for now, other than to ensure that it is a function.
Currently in our tests, YT is an empty object.
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
We need to add a Player property to that object so that the YT.Player property exists. We do that by adding a key/value pair where the key and value are separated by a colon
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: undefined
};
}
Because Player is being used to construct something with the use of the
new keyword, we need that undefined value to be a function instead.
function initYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function () {}
};
}
That takes care of that error message, and we have a different error message and situation to move on with.