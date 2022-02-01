Sorry no, we’re not doing things in the init section now. We are supposed to be doing it in the addPlayer section. It’s in the addPlayer section that you add a beforeEach section with initYT() being called from there, and the initYT() being defined just before the beforeEach section.

That is all in the addPlayer section. Not the init section. Remove what you did in the init section, or move relevant parts from the init section to the addPlayer section.

Just be sure to return the init section back to how it was before. None of what was there before should change in any way.