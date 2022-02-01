I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/dLzo794w/2/
function initYT() {
window.YT = new YT.Player('something here', {
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
initYT();
});
Sorry no, we’re not doing things in the init section now. We are supposed to be doing it in the addPlayer section. It’s in the addPlayer section that you add a beforeEach section with initYT() being called from there, and the initYT() being defined just before the beforeEach section.
That is all in the addPlayer section. Not the init section. Remove what you did in the init section, or move relevant parts from the init section to the addPlayer section.
Just be sure to return the init section back to how it was before. None of what was there before should change in any way.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/69tve05r/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = new YT.Player('something here', {});
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
Some of that’s good, but everything after the equals sign is wrong.
You only need to assign window.YT to be an empty object for now. No more than that. Just an empty object.
Here is an empty object:
window.YT = ({});
This? https://jsfiddle.net/h3upcwk0/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = ({});
}
Remove the parenthesis, and that will be correct.
I’ve also just noticed too that the addPlayer section is outside of the videoPlayer tests section. That will cause problems very soon if that’s not dealt with.
Both the init section and the addPlayer section need to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
For future reference: What’s the difference between these?
({});
{};
You referred to this as an empty object. In post #179
({});
This would be an empty variable object then:
{};
Maybe I got confused because the word variable wasn’t used.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/4hvcz1x3/1/
videoPlayer tests > init > addPlayer > with no parameters
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
That is something that you’ve misunderstood there.
Here’s what I said:
That one line consists of the following parts:
The parenthesis are a required part of invoking the function, to indicate which arguments, if any, are being given to the function. The parenthesis have no connection in regard to the the empty object.
The empty object is just
{} which in the upper code example, is the first (and only) argument to the function call.
Bloody hell - no. Why have you put the addPlayer section inside of the init section? That’s completely inappropriate.
The addPlayer section shouldn’t be inside of the init section, but still needs to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
In the test area it says this:
This is wrong:
videoPlayer tests > init > addPlayer > with no parameters
What should that say for it to be correct?
Should it say this? https://jsfiddle.net/t1q6vc0e/
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > with no parameters
Were these instructions wrong that you gave me: post #154
or, I still have no clue what I am supposed to be doing?
If I keep doing it wrong, is there a way for me to do it in small steps, so I get it right?
Yes, it should say that.
No they weren’t wrong. You were given the exactly correct code to use in that post.
Then this code is right? https://jsfiddle.net/t1q6vc0e/
If I move
addPlayer to somewhere else, won’t this change to something else?
If you want me to move addPlayer to a different location, then this is line is wrong.
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > with no parameters
I am too confused to understand what needs to happen.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
No, that code is not right. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, not above it.
How are you getting this so wrong when I gave you the exact code to use in post #154 ?
How many of these are supposed to be at the end?
});
2, 3, 4 ?
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/sh5c2gm1/2/ 4
});
You told me this one was wrong.
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/g4c72quy/ 3
});
Is this one right?
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/g4c72quy/1/ 2
});
You told me this one was wrong.
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() { }
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
That all depends on the code that you have in there.
The bottom one is the end of the videoPlayer test section.
The second from the bottom should (for now) be the end of the addPlayer section. Right now it’s the end of the init section, which is not appropriate.
You have the addPlayer section nested inside of the init section, which is not appropriate. The addPlayer section needs to be below the init section, but still inside of the videoPlayer test section.
Here’s a quick visual of the problem that you are stuck on, and how it needs to be.
Hopefully the colours help to make it easier for you to understand.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/d2eqkmnL/2/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
Yes, I think that you have finally succeeded at correctly placing the init and addPlayer sections in the test.
Next up is resolving the test error, by adding to the window.YT object a property called Player.