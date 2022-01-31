Adding further to this to delve in to why.

The init section needs to come before the addPlayer section because the sections are demonstrating the order in which the videoPlayer methods are used. The init needs to be done first, after which players are added using addPlayer, and finally the play method is used on them. That is the same order the the tests need to be in, init, then addPlayer, then play.

The tests also act as documentation about the proper usage of the videoPlayer code, which is why the addPlayer section needs to follow the init section, not come before it.