Do you see how the indenting of addPlayer is different on your example compared with mine? Your addPlayer needs to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
I understand now.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/jc7n34e6/5/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
Next do you want me to do this?
The it section would need to be changed to something else.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
In the videoPlayer test you have an addPlayer section and an init section. Those are the wrong way around.
The addPlayer section needs to come after the init section.
I can’t do this I don’t understand.
I feel like I’m going around in circles.
You lost me, I’m confused.
This whole thing is supposed to be moved somewhere.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
I don’t know where.
All I know is that gets placed somewhere in here:
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
The addPlayer section needs to come after the init section.
Does it go right under:
describe("init", function() { https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/1/
’
describe(“init”, function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
Does it get placed right before the first it section? https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
That’s why I asked you to use the arrow that’s to the left of the describe init and describe addPlayer lines, to collapse everything that’s inside of them. With their internals collapsed, it’s much easier to understand what is there, and what needs to be done.
No it does not go directly under that line. That is inside of the init section. That is not after the init section, which occurs after the end of the init section. It is easy to see the end of each section by clicking at the end of their starting line.
For example, on the describe addPlayer line when you click at the end of that line on the open curly brace, you will see that open curly brace has a yellow underline, and at the end of that addPlayer section there is a close curly brace with another yellow underline. That is the end of that addPlayer section.
Similarly with the describe init line when you click on the open curly brace at the end of its line, when you scroll down the page (using the mouse wheel or scrollbar), you will see that the end curly brace of that section is highlighted with a yellow underline. It is after that section where the addPlayer section goes.
In case it helps, here’s a visual.
Below is wrong, with the addPlayer section occurring before the init section:
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
...
});
describe("init", function() {
...
});
});
and below is right, with the addPlayer section being after the init section:
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
...
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
...
});
});
Adding further to this to delve in to why.
The init section needs to come before the addPlayer section because the sections are demonstrating the order in which the videoPlayer methods are used. The init needs to be done first, after which players are added using addPlayer, and finally the play method is used on them. That is the same order the the tests need to be in, init, then addPlayer, then play.
The tests also act as documentation about the proper usage of the videoPlayer code, which is why the addPlayer section needs to follow the init section, not come before it.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/51zw4x9j/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
Okay now. Uncomment the videoPlayer.addPlayer() line and we’ll move on to resolving the errors.
The first error is that YT is not defined. We cannot wait for the youtube iframe library to load on every test. We shouldn’t have to either. As a result we need to fake our own minimal version of YT. In the beforeEach code make a function call to initYT(), and just before the beforeEach section of code create an initYT() function. In there we will assign window.YT to be an object, and move on from there.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/dLzo794w/2/
function initYT() {
window.YT = new YT.Player('something here', {
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
initYT();
});
Sorry no, we’re not doing things in the init section now. We are supposed to be doing it in the addPlayer section. It’s in the addPlayer section that you add a beforeEach section with initYT() being called from there, and the initYT() being defined just before the beforeEach section.
That is all in the addPlayer section. Not the init section. Remove what you did in the init section, or move relevant parts from the init section to the addPlayer section.
Just be sure to return the init section back to how it was before. None of what was there before should change in any way.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/69tve05r/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = new YT.Player('something here', {});
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
Some of that’s good, but everything after the equals sign is wrong.
You only need to assign window.YT to be an empty object for now. No more than that. Just an empty object.
Here is an empty object:
window.YT = ({});
This? https://jsfiddle.net/h3upcwk0/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = ({});
}
Remove the parenthesis, and that will be correct.
I’ve also just noticed too that the addPlayer section is outside of the videoPlayer tests section. That will cause problems very soon if that’s not dealt with.
Both the init section and the addPlayer section need to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
For future reference: What’s the difference between these?
({});
{};
You referred to this as an empty object. In post #179
({});
This would be an empty variable object then:
{};
Maybe I got confused because the word variable wasn’t used.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/4hvcz1x3/1/
videoPlayer tests > init > addPlayer > with no parameters
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function initYT() {
window.YT = {};
}
beforeEach(function() {
initYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
That is something that you’ve misunderstood there.
Here’s what I said:
That one line consists of the following parts:
- object name: videoPlayer
- object property, also called a method when it’s a function: init
- object method: videoPlayer.init
- argument delimeters: (…)
- empty object: {}
- function or method call: videoPlayer.init()
- function or method call with one argument: videoPlayer.init({})
- statement terminator: ;
The parenthesis are a required part of invoking the function, to indicate which arguments, if any, are being given to the function. The parenthesis have no connection in regard to the the empty object.
The empty object is just
{} which in the upper code example, is the first (and only) argument to the function call.
Bloody hell - no. Why have you put the addPlayer section inside of the init section? That’s completely inappropriate.
The addPlayer section shouldn’t be inside of the init section, but still needs to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.