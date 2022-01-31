asasass: asasass: I can’t do this I don’t understand. I feel like I’m going around in circles.

That’s why I asked you to use the arrow that’s to the left of the describe init and describe addPlayer lines, to collapse everything that’s inside of them. With their internals collapsed, it’s much easier to understand what is there, and what needs to be done.

asasass: asasass: Does it go right under: describe("init", function() { https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/1/

No it does not go directly under that line. That is inside of the init section. That is not after the init section, which occurs after the end of the init section. It is easy to see the end of each section by clicking at the end of their starting line.

For example, on the describe addPlayer line when you click at the end of that line on the open curly brace, you will see that open curly brace has a yellow underline, and at the end of that addPlayer section there is a close curly brace with another yellow underline. That is the end of that addPlayer section.

Similarly with the describe init line when you click on the open curly brace at the end of its line, when you scroll down the page (using the mouse wheel or scrollbar), you will see that the end curly brace of that section is highlighted with a yellow underline. It is after that section where the addPlayer section goes.