Where is the describe("addPlayer", function() { supposed to be placed?

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/1/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() { describe("addPlayer", function() { describe("init", function() {

I now see this error:

ReferenceError: YT is not defined

I am up to this next:

Our tests should not rely on the youtube iframe code because we are not testing the youtube code. Our tests are instead testing the videoPlayer code. How we deal with that is to define our own global YT variable with a minimal set of features so that the videoPlayer code can run.

What does that mean I need to do?

Am I supposed to do this next? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/2/

The code now passes.

“Spec ‘videoPlayer tests init addPlayer with no parameters’ has no expectations.”

it("with no parameters", function() { const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { videoPlayer.addPlayer(); }); });

If that is good, what do I do next?