Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

Here is the part of videoPlayer that has function methods:

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  ...
  return {
    addPlayer,
    init,
    play
  };
}());

That causes videoPlayer to be an object, with those three properties, addPlayer, init, and play. Each of those object properties refer to functions, which is why they are called methods.

What that means is just using videoPlayer.addPlayer() in the test.

Also, the describe section for videoPlayer is currently inside of the init section, which is not appropriate.
Please move the videoPlayer describe section out of the init section.

Where is the describe("addPlayer", function() { supposed to be placed?

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/1/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    describe("init", function() {

I now see this error:

ReferenceError: YT is not defined

I am up to this next:

Our tests should not rely on the youtube iframe code because we are not testing the youtube code. Our tests are instead testing the videoPlayer code. How we deal with that is to define our own global YT variable with a minimal set of features so that the videoPlayer code can run.

What does that mean I need to do?

Am I supposed to do this next? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/2/

The code now passes.

  • “Spec ‘videoPlayer tests init addPlayer with no parameters’ has no expectations.”
      it("with no parameters", function() {
      
        const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
          videoPlayer.addPlayer();
        });
        
      });

If that is good, what do I do next?

Next, would I be changing the it section description to something different?

Maybe this? “makes videoPlayer available”

it("with no parameters", function() {
      
        const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
          videoPlayer.addPlayer();
        });

Then doing stuff to the inside of the it section?

Adding an //expect and a //given?

No not like that. Temporarily comment out the videoPlayer.addPlayer() line until we get this dealt with.

The addPlayer and init sections both need to be at the same relative level as each other. They should both be inside of the “videoPlayer tests” section, but not inside of each other.

On the describe init line, just to the left of it you will see an arrow by the line number. Click on that arrow to collapse the describe init section. The describe addPlayer line needs to go below that describe init section.

Then the “with no parameters” test can be moved inside of that addPlayer section, and the tests will be appropriately structured as follows:

videoPlayer tests
  init
    * loads iframe script
    * makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available
  addPlayer
    * SPEC HAS NO EXPECTATIONS with no parameters
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ucokLxm4/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {

  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init({});
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      videoPlayer.init({});

      //then
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

  });
});

describe("addPlayer", function() {
  it("with no parameters", function() {

   //  videoPlayer.addPlayer();

  });
});

If that is good, do you want me to do this next?

        const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
          videoPlayer.addPlayer();
        });
Do you see how the indenting of addPlayer is different on your example compared with mine? Your addPlayer needs to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.

I understand now.

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/jc7n34e6/5/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {

  describe("addPlayer", function() {

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      //videoPlayer.addPlayer();
    });
  });

Next do you want me to do this?

The it section would need to be changed to something else.

  describe("addPlayer", function() {

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer();
      });
    });
  });
In the videoPlayer test you have an addPlayer section and an init section. Those are the wrong way around.
The addPlayer section needs to come after the init section.

I can’t do this I don’t understand.

I feel like I’m going around in circles.

You lost me, I’m confused.

This whole thing is supposed to be moved somewhere.

 describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("with no parameters", function() {
      //videoPlayer.addPlayer();
    });
  });

I don’t know where.

All I know is that gets placed somewhere in here:

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  
  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init({});
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      videoPlayer.init({});

      //then
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

  });
});

The addPlayer section needs to come after the init section.

Does it go right under: describe("init", function() { https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/1/

describe(“init”, function() {

describe("addPlayer", function() {

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    //videoPlayer.addPlayer();
  });
});

function removeIframeScripts() {
  const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
  scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
    let url = script.getAttribute("src");
    if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
      script.remove();
    }
  });
}

Does it get placed right before the first it section? https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/

  beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

    describe("addPlayer", function() {

      it("with no parameters", function() {
        //videoPlayer.addPlayer();
      });
    });
    
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init({});
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });
That’s why I asked you to use the arrow that’s to the left of the describe init and describe addPlayer lines, to collapse everything that’s inside of them. With their internals collapsed, it’s much easier to understand what is there, and what needs to be done.

No it does not go directly under that line. That is inside of the init section. That is not after the init section, which occurs after the end of the init section. It is easy to see the end of each section by clicking at the end of their starting line.

For example, on the describe addPlayer line when you click at the end of that line on the open curly brace, you will see that open curly brace has a yellow underline, and at the end of that addPlayer section there is a close curly brace with another yellow underline. That is the end of that addPlayer section.

Similarly with the describe init line when you click on the open curly brace at the end of its line, when you scroll down the page (using the mouse wheel or scrollbar), you will see that the end curly brace of that section is highlighted with a yellow underline. It is after that section where the addPlayer section goes.

In case it helps, here’s a visual.

Below is wrong, with the addPlayer section occurring before the init section:

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    ...
  });
  describe("init", function() {
    ...
  });
});

and below is right, with the addPlayer section being after the init section:

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  describe("init", function() {
    ...
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    ...
  });
});
Adding further to this to delve in to why.

The init section needs to come before the addPlayer section because the sections are demonstrating the order in which the videoPlayer methods are used. The init needs to be done first, after which players are added using addPlayer, and finally the play method is used on them. That is the same order the the tests need to be in, init, then addPlayer, then play.

The tests also act as documentation about the proper usage of the videoPlayer code, which is why the addPlayer section needs to follow the init section, not come before it.

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/51zw4x9j/1/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {

  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init({});
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      videoPlayer.init({});

      //then
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

  });
});

describe("addPlayer", function() {

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    //videoPlayer.addPlayer();
  });
});
Okay now. Uncomment the videoPlayer.addPlayer() line and we’ll move on to resolving the errors.

The first error is that YT is not defined. We cannot wait for the youtube iframe library to load on every test. We shouldn’t have to either. As a result we need to fake our own minimal version of YT. In the beforeEach code make a function call to initYT(), and just before the beforeEach section of code create an initYT() function. In there we will assign window.YT to be an object, and move on from there.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/dLzo794w/2/

    function initYT() {
      window.YT = new YT.Player('something here', {
      });
    }

    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      initYT();
    });
#259

Sorry no, we’re not doing things in the init section now. We are supposed to be doing it in the addPlayer section. It’s in the addPlayer section that you add a beforeEach section with initYT() being called from there, and the initYT() being defined just before the beforeEach section.

That is all in the addPlayer section. Not the init section. Remove what you did in the init section, or move relevant parts from the init section to the addPlayer section.

Just be sure to return the init section back to how it was before. None of what was there before should change in any way.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/69tve05r/1/

describe("addPlayer", function() {
  function initYT() {
    window.YT = new YT.Player('something here', {});
  }

  beforeEach(function() {
    initYT();
  });
  
  it("with no parameters", function() {
    videoPlayer.addPlayer();
  });
});
Some of that’s good, but everything after the equals sign is wrong.

You only need to assign window.YT to be an empty object for now. No more than that. Just an empty object.

Here is an empty object: window.YT = ({});

This? https://jsfiddle.net/h3upcwk0/1/

describe("addPlayer", function() {
  function initYT() {
    window.YT = ({});
  }
Remove the parenthesis, and that will be correct.