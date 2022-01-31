I can’t do this I don’t understand.
I feel like I’m going around in circles.
You lost me, I’m confused.
This whole thing is supposed to be moved somewhere.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
I don’t know where.
All I know is that gets placed somewhere in here:
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
The addPlayer section needs to come after the init section.
Does it go right under:
describe("init", function() { https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/1/
’
describe(“init”, function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
Does it get placed right before the first it section? https://jsfiddle.net/rqdjs6fx/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});