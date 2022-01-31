asasass: asasass: The addPlayer that we are wanting to use is one of the videoPlayer methods. I do not understand what that means.

Here is the part of videoPlayer that has function methods:

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { ... return { addPlayer, init, play }; }());

That causes videoPlayer to be an object, with those three properties, addPlayer, init, and play. Each of those object properties refer to functions, which is why they are called methods.

What that means is just using videoPlayer.addPlayer() in the test.

Also, the describe section for videoPlayer is currently inside of the init section, which is not appropriate.

Please move the videoPlayer describe section out of the init section.