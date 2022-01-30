asasass: asasass: Where is the describe("addPlayer", function() { supposed to be placed? Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/1/ describe("videoPlayer tests", function() { describe("addPlayer", function() { describe("init", function() {

No not like that. Temporarily comment out the videoPlayer.addPlayer() line until we get this dealt with.

The addPlayer and init sections both need to be at the same relative level as each other. They should both be inside of the “videoPlayer tests” section, but not inside of each other.

On the describe init line, just to the left of it you will see an arrow by the line number. Click on that arrow to collapse the describe init section. The describe addPlayer line needs to go below that describe init section.

Then the “with no parameters” test can be moved inside of that addPlayer section, and the tests will be appropriately structured as follows: