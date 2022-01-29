Step 3. Code is refactored 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

Refactoring is all done and we can move on to the next test.

Step 1. A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

Is there anything else about the init method that can be tested when we don’t supply it with any additional information? There doesn’t seem to be, so we move on to other parts of the code that require additional information from the init method.

The init method passes information to the addEvents function, so it is the addEvents function that is the focus of our next tests.

The addEvents function adds information to objects that are internal to the videoPlayer code about the “afterPlayerReady” event, those being the eventHandlers object the events object. We have no direct access to those, so can’t test them directly.

That brings our testing of the init method to a close, and we now have good direction on what to test next. How do we test the “afterPlayerReady” event? We will need to add a player, so it is the addPlayer method that is the next thing that we will be testing, with future plans to test the “afterPlayerReady” method after that.