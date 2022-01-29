Good one. There was a slightly different way of doing that which would have more closely followed the testing cycle.

Step 1. Test fails 🗹 Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

This is where removeIframeScripts() is used to remove them, along with the expect statement that expects that the script is there.

Step 2. Make test pass 🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor

Here is where we add other code to make the failing test pass.

The code that makes it pass is the videoPlayer.init() function call, which demonstrates that it is that code which is responsible for having us go from not having the iframe script, to having the iframe script.

Step 2. Test passes 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor

The test now passes, and confirmation can be performed where we comment out either the videoPlayer.init() line, or the loadIframeScript() function call in videoPlayer as confirmation that the test is properly doing its job.

Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor

We are now in the refactoring stage, where we look at the code and make improvements to it while keeping the tests passing.

The “loads iframe script” test needs a bit more filling out, so that of the given/when/then structure, the test has something for given.

We can achieve that by copying the removeIframeScript() function call from the beforeEach section to the start of the “loads iframe script” test, so that in the test, the initial conditions for the test are made much clearer.