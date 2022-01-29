We now have a working removeIframeScripts() function, that’s needed for the next test.
Step 1. A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
-
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/, move the iframe expectation from the afterEach code into the next test.
-
We need a failing test. Just before the iframe expectation, init the videoPlayer. That should give us a suitably failing test.
-
We can now rename the afterEach section to be beforeEach instead, so that things are cleaned up before each test is run.
-
Then we can adjust the iframe expectation so that after initing videoPlayer, it no longer expects the iframe to not be there, instead it expects the iframe script to still exist.
In summary, what is being done now is that the beforeEach code removes any iframe script to help clean up before the tests, and the videoPlayer init is adding the iframe script. Without that videoPlayer.init code the test suitably fails, and with the videoPlayer.init code the test suitably passes.
