Now the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/
What do I do next?
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
Change afterEach back to this?
afterEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/3/
afterEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
Am I up to adding stuff to the it section?
it("loads iframe script", function() {
});
I am thinking that
"https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"
Would need to be added to the it section somehow.