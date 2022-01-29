No, that is all kinds of wrong.
Currently the code at https://jsfiddle.net/n2pw8u1j/ is attempting to remove
url. That’s not right. It needs to be the
script variable that is removed instead.
No, that is all kinds of wrong.
Currently the code at https://jsfiddle.net/n2pw8u1j/ is attempting to remove
url. That’s not right. It needs to be the
script variable that is removed instead.
Now the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/
What do I do next?
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
Change afterEach back to this?
afterEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/3/
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
afterEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
Am I up to adding stuff to the it section?
it("loads iframe script", function() {
});
I am thinking that
"https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"
Would need to be added to the it section somehow.
We now have a working removeIframeScripts() function, that’s needed for the next test.
Step 1. A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/, move the iframe expectation from the afterEach code into the next test.
We need a failing test. Just before the iframe expectation, init the videoPlayer. That should give us a suitably failing test.
We can now rename the afterEach section to be beforeEach instead, so that things are cleaned up before each test is run.
Then we can adjust the iframe expectation so that after initing videoPlayer, it no longer expects the iframe to not be there, instead it expects the iframe script to still exist.
In summary, what is being done now is that the beforeEach code removes any iframe script to help clean up before the tests, and the videoPlayer init is adding the iframe script. Without that videoPlayer.init code the test suitably fails, and with the videoPlayer.init code the test suitably passes.
That might all be too much for you, so we can take this one step at a time at a pace that you’re capable of achieving.
The code now passes: https://jsfiddle.net/Ljqgbwn2/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
Good one. There was a slightly different way of doing that which would have more closely followed the testing cycle.
Step 1. Test fails 🗹 Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
This is where removeIframeScripts() is used to remove them, along with the expect statement that expects that the script is there.
Step 2. Make test pass 🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Here is where we add other code to make the failing test pass.
The code that makes it pass is the videoPlayer.init() function call, which demonstrates that it is that code which is responsible for having us go from not having the iframe script, to having the iframe script.
Step 2. Test passes 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test now passes, and confirmation can be performed where we comment out either the videoPlayer.init() line, or the loadIframeScript() function call in videoPlayer as confirmation that the test is properly doing its job.
Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
We are now in the refactoring stage, where we look at the code and make improvements to it while keeping the tests passing.
The “loads iframe script” test needs a bit more filling out, so that of the given/when/then structure, the test has something for given.
We can achieve that by copying the removeIframeScript() function call from the beforeEach section to the start of the “loads iframe script” test, so that in the test, the initial conditions for the test are made much clearer.
Can progress be made from here?
Without that videoPlayer.init code the test suitably fails, and with the videoPlayer.init code the test suitably passes.
Code fails https://jsfiddle.net/gcafx96p/2/
commented out:
//videoPlayer.init({});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
Code passes https://jsfiddle.net/gcafx96p/1/
uncommented:
videoPlayer.init({});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
Step 3. Code is refactored 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
Refactoring is all done and we can move on to the next test.
Step 1. A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Is there anything else about the init method that can be tested when we don’t supply it with any additional information? There doesn’t seem to be, so we move on to other parts of the code that require additional information from the init method.
The init method passes information to the addEvents function, so it is the addEvents function that is the focus of our next tests.
The addEvents function adds information to objects that are internal to the videoPlayer code about the “afterPlayerReady” event, those being the eventHandlers object the events object. We have no direct access to those, so can’t test them directly.
That brings our testing of the init method to a close, and we now have good direction on what to test next. How do we test the “afterPlayerReady” event? We will need to add a player, so it is the addPlayer method that is the next thing that we will be testing, with future plans to test the “afterPlayerReady” method after that.
What will this new test be called? https://jsfiddle.net/e643zo28/
The only thing I added to it was
videoPlayer.init({});
it(" ", function() {
videoPlayer.init({});
});
Will I be adding afterPlayerReady to the videoPlayer?
Is anything being added to the videoPlayer in this test?
I will wait here for further instruction because I am not sure how this next test is being done.
It looks like you’ve misunderstood everything that I’ve said. There is no new test in the init section.
Am I adding a new describe section? https://jsfiddle.net/kc8bpm5r/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
}
Will I be doing this?
const addPlayer =
From here what am I supposed to do?
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it(" ", function() {
});
Here is the addPlayer function:
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
Yes that’s right.
We will be testing what happens when the addPlayer method is called with no parameters. When we try that we are told that YT is not defined. That is because that comes from the youtube iframe code.
Our tests should not rely on the youtube iframe code because we are not testing the youtube code. Our tests are instead testing the videoPlayer code. How we deal with that is to define our own global YT variable with a minimal set of features so that the videoPlayer code can run.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/ukz14sce/2/
The error is not saying YT
Did I do this wrong?
ReferenceError: addPlayer is not defined
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
addPlayer();
});
});
});
});
Will I be using one or both of these?
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const addPlayer = (function makeAddPlayer() {
That is a helpful error message. The addPlayer that we are wanting to use is one of the videoPlayer methods.
The addPlayer that we are wanting to use is one of the videoPlayer methods.
I do not understand what that means.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/3xdtg6w9/
it("with no parameters", function() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
videoPlayer();
});
I’m lost, and I’m not able to guess.
I don’t know what I need to do.
Here is the part of videoPlayer that has function methods:
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
That causes videoPlayer to be an object, with those three properties, addPlayer, init, and play. Each of those object properties refer to functions, which is why they are called methods.
What that means is just using videoPlayer.addPlayer() in the test.
Also, the describe section for videoPlayer is currently inside of the init section, which is not appropriate.
Please move the videoPlayer describe section out of the init section.
Where is the
describe("addPlayer", function() { supposed to be placed?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("addPlayer", function() {
describe("init", function() {
I now see this error:
ReferenceError: YT is not defined
I am up to this next:
Our tests should not rely on the youtube iframe code because we are not testing the youtube code. Our tests are instead testing the videoPlayer code. How we deal with that is to define our own global YT variable with a minimal set of features so that the videoPlayer code can run.
What does that mean I need to do?
Am I supposed to do this next? https://jsfiddle.net/5xryLz91/2/
The code now passes.
- “Spec ‘videoPlayer tests init addPlayer with no parameters’ has no expectations.”
it("with no parameters", function() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
If that is good, what do I do next?
Next, would I be changing the it section description to something different?
Maybe this? “makes videoPlayer available”
it("with no parameters", function() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
Then doing stuff to the inside of the it section?
Adding an
//expect and a
//given?
No not like that. Temporarily comment out the videoPlayer.addPlayer() line until we get this dealt with.
The addPlayer and init sections both need to be at the same relative level as each other. They should both be inside of the “videoPlayer tests” section, but not inside of each other.
On the describe init line, just to the left of it you will see an arrow by the line number. Click on that arrow to collapse the describe init section. The describe addPlayer line needs to go below that describe init section.
Then the “with no parameters” test can be moved inside of that addPlayer section, and the tests will be appropriately structured as follows:
videoPlayer tests
init
* loads iframe script
* makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available
addPlayer
* SPEC HAS NO EXPECTATIONS with no parameters
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ucokLxm4/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
// videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
});
If that is good, do you want me to do this next?
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
});
Do you see how the indenting of addPlayer is different on your example compared with mine? Your addPlayer needs to be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.