What am I supposed to be doing?
I’m confused.
Test Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/rvb368qL/2/
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//videoPlayer.init({});
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
Test Fails: https://jsfiddle.net/apm6joks/2/
Expected ‘https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api’ not to be ‘https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api’
it("loads iframe script", function() {
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/apm6joks/1/
it("loads iframe script", function() {
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
I now did this: https://jsfiddle.net/eu45w0hc/
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
When you say:
videoPlayer.init()
You mean this?:
I have this:
videoPlayer.init({});
The test now passes, and confirmation can be performed where we comment out either the videoPlayer.init() line, or the loadIframeScript() function call in videoPlayer as confirmation that the test is properly doing its job.
I did that here and it is failing: https://jsfiddle.net/f3vgts56/
Expected ‘https://fiddle.jshell.net/js/lib/dummy.js’ to be ‘https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api’.
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
//loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Does something need to be fixed?
Should the test still pass after commenting that out?
If it should be passing, how do I fix that?
Fixed: I was not supposed to remove “not”
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
Code Now Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/fapj3xo7/1/
When commented out:
//videoPlayer.init({});
Code Now Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/fapj3xo7/2/
When commented out:
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
//loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
What am I to do next?