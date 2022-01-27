asasass: asasass: This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/Ls5hx4eo/ Is any of this good?

Let’s take a look at the requirements, and find out.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: assign the src attribute of the script element, using getAttribute , to a variable called url

The src attribute is not being obtained.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: use an if statement to check if that url is the same as "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"

This is being done wrongly. Right now you are checking that they are different, when you need to be checking that they are the same.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: if it is the same, remove the element using the remove() method.

No troubles there. Whoops, there is trouble. It’s not the url being removed, it’s the script element that needs to be removed.