Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
That’s where getAttribute is used.

Is further detail needed?

Inside of the forEach function:

  • assign the src attribute of the script element, using getAttribute, to a variable called url
  • use an if statement to check if that url is the same as "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"
  • if it is the same, remove the element using the remove() method.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/Ls5hx4eo/

Is any of this good?

unction removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(script);
        if (url !== "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });
Let’s take a look at the requirements, and find out.

The src attribute is not being obtained.

This is being done wrongly. Right now you are checking that they are different, when you need to be checking that they are the same.

No troubles there. Whoops, there is trouble. It’s not the url being removed, it’s the script element that needs to be removed.

Now the test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7m9nzjg5/1/

“Spec ‘videoPlayer tests init loads iframe script’ has no expectations.”

 function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(script);
        if (url == "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }
Here is a temporary expectation in the afterEach method, that confirms we have successfully removed the iframe script.

    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

We need that to pass, which tells us that the removeIframeScript() is properly working.

What needs to be fixed in here? https://jsfiddle.net/cybhrs09/

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(script);
        if (url == "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }
Well, let’s check again.

Inside of the getAttribute() method, instead of script you need to use "src"

The double equals should not be used in JavaScript. Please use === instead.

Right now you are attempting to remove the url string. That cannot work. It needs to be the script element that you remove instead.

I have no idea what I am doing.

src, script, I’m confused.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/8x7td962/1/

Still can’t get it to pass.

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(src) {
        let url = src.getAttribute(src);
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove("script");
        }
      });
    }
I do not know what is broken and needs to be fixed.

I’m replacing one name with another and nothing is working.

Does not work.

      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(src) {
        let url = src.getAttribute(src);
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        url.remove("script");

Does not work

      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(src);
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove("script");
Let’s take this one at a time then, from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/cybhrs09/

Inside of getAttribute(), you need to use a string argument of "src"

This? https://jsfiddle.net/7hmqogpu/

let url = script.getAttribute("src");

   function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url == "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }
Good. The next part is:

The double equals should not be used in JavaScript. Please use === instead.

Fixed:

https://jsfiddle.net/n2pw8u1j/

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }

Should I change: url.remove();

to this next?

url.remove("script");

No, that is all kinds of wrong.

Currently the code at https://jsfiddle.net/n2pw8u1j/ is attempting to remove url. That’s not right. It needs to be the script variable that is removed instead.

Now the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/

What do I do next?

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }

Change afterEach back to this?

  afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/3/

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

Am I up to adding stuff to the it section?

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

    });

I am thinking that "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"

Would need to be added to the it section somehow.

We now have a working removeIframeScripts() function, that’s needed for the next test.

Step 1. A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

  • From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/tkw0bfov/, move the iframe expectation from the afterEach code into the next test.

  • We need a failing test. Just before the iframe expectation, init the videoPlayer. That should give us a suitably failing test.

  • We can now rename the afterEach section to be beforeEach instead, so that things are cleaned up before each test is run.

  • Then we can adjust the iframe expectation so that after initing videoPlayer, it no longer expects the iframe to not be there, instead it expects the iframe script to still exist.

In summary, what is being done now is that the beforeEach code removes any iframe script to help clean up before the tests, and the videoPlayer init is adding the iframe script. Without that videoPlayer.init code the test suitably fails, and with the videoPlayer.init code the test suitably passes.

That might all be too much for you, so we can take this one step at a time at a pace that you’re capable of achieving.

The code now passes: https://jsfiddle.net/Ljqgbwn2/1/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {

  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init({});
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

      videoPlayer.init({});

      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });
  });
});
Good one. There was a slightly different way of doing that which would have more closely followed the testing cycle.

Step 1. Test fails 🗹 Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

This is where removeIframeScripts() is used to remove them, along with the expect statement that expects that the script is there.

Step 2. Make test pass 🗹 Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

Here is where we add other code to make the failing test pass.

The code that makes it pass is the videoPlayer.init() function call, which demonstrates that it is that code which is responsible for having us go from not having the iframe script, to having the iframe script.

Step 2. Test passes 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor

The test now passes, and confirmation can be performed where we comment out either the videoPlayer.init() line, or the loadIframeScript() function call in videoPlayer as confirmation that the test is properly doing its job.

Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass Refactor

We are now in the refactoring stage, where we look at the code and make improvements to it while keeping the tests passing.

The “loads iframe script” test needs a bit more filling out, so that of the given/when/then structure, the test has something for given.

We can achieve that by copying the removeIframeScript() function call from the beforeEach section to the start of the “loads iframe script” test, so that in the test, the initial conditions for the test are made much clearer.

What am I supposed to be doing?

I’m confused.

Test Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/rvb368qL/2/

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

      //videoPlayer.init({});

      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

Test Fails: https://jsfiddle.net/apm6joks/2/

Expected ‘https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api’ not to be ‘https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api

videoPlayer.init({});

expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");

Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/apm6joks/1/

videoPlayer.init({});

expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/eu45w0hc/

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      videoPlayer.init({});

      //then
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

When you say: videoPlayer.init()

You mean this?: videoPlayer.init({});