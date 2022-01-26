Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/0jyLmxc3/

What is going inside beforeEach?

 describe("init", function() {

    beforeEach(function() {

    });

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const something = document.querySelectorAll("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    }
    
    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init({});
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });

    it("loads iframe script", function() {

    });
Nothing goes inside it. It shouldn’t be there. Delete it.

The something variable needs to be renamed to be scripts. The text in querySelectorAll needs to be just for “script”.

That seems to be about all the correction that’s needed for now.

Carry on with the info from earlier:

How do I add the forEach in?

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/0dv4k2zc/2/

  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
       scripts.forEach("remove");
      }
    
    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });

or this:

const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api").forEach("remove");

Also, am I supposed to do this?


    it("loads iframe script", function() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
    });
That can’t be done until you have properly done the scripts part.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bygqurfd/

The code passes.

Next is adding the forEach in.

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {

  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      }
    
    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });
Here’s the next part.

How is the forEach being written?

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tnLfk2b4/

Code passes.

  • “Spec ‘videoPlayer tests init loads iframe script’ has no expectations.”
describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");

      function removeScript(script) {
        script.classList.remove("remove");
      }
      scripts.forEach(removeScript);
    }

What goes inside here?

    it("loads iframe script", function() {
    
    });
The removeScript function isn’t complex enough to warrant being a separate function. Please move that removeScript function inside of the forEach instead.

Also, the removeScript function isn’t supposed to do anything with classList.
Instead, check if the script element has a src attribute of `“https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api”. If it does, then remove that script element.

Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/jbfemy1k/1/

  describe("init", function() {

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
      });
    }

How do I do this?

check if the script element has a src attribute of `“https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api”. If it does, then remove that script element.

That’s where getAttribute is used.

Is further detail needed?

Inside of the forEach function:

  • assign the src attribute of the script element, using getAttribute, to a variable called url
  • use an if statement to check if that url is the same as "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"
  • if it is the same, remove the element using the remove() method.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/Ls5hx4eo/

Is any of this good?

unction removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(script);
        if (url !== "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }

    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
    });
Let’s take a look at the requirements, and find out.

The src attribute is not being obtained.

This is being done wrongly. Right now you are checking that they are different, when you need to be checking that they are the same.

No troubles there. Whoops, there is trouble. It’s not the url being removed, it’s the script element that needs to be removed.

Now the test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7m9nzjg5/1/

“Spec ‘videoPlayer tests init loads iframe script’ has no expectations.”

 function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(script);
        if (url == "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }
Here is a temporary expectation in the afterEach method, that confirms we have successfully removed the iframe script.

    afterEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).not.toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

We need that to pass, which tells us that the removeIframeScript() is properly working.

What needs to be fixed in here? https://jsfiddle.net/cybhrs09/

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(script);
        if (url == "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove();
        }
      });
    }
Well, let’s check again.

Inside of the getAttribute() method, instead of script you need to use "src"

The double equals should not be used in JavaScript. Please use === instead.

Right now you are attempting to remove the url string. That cannot work. It needs to be the script element that you remove instead.

I have no idea what I am doing.

src, script, I’m confused.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/8x7td962/1/

Still can’t get it to pass.

    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(src) {
        let url = src.getAttribute(src);
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove("script");
        }
      });
    }
I do not know what is broken and needs to be fixed.

I’m replacing one name with another and nothing is working.

Does not work.

      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(src) {
        let url = src.getAttribute(src);
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        url.remove("script");

Does not work

      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute(src);
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          url.remove("script");
Let’s take this one at a time then, from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/cybhrs09/

Inside of getAttribute(), you need to use a string argument of "src"