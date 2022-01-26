I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/0jyLmxc3/
What is going inside beforeEach?
describe("init", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
});
function removeIframeScripts() {
const something = document.querySelectorAll("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
}
afterEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
});