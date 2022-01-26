The removeIframeScripts() function call is in the wrong place. It needs to be in the afterEach section so that after the test has added the script, we can remove the script and are able to tell that we’ve done it properly.

The removeIframeScripts() function itself is currently inside of the afterEach section. You were instructed to place it above the afterEach section. That instruction was when afterEach was above the beforeEach section.

Move the removeIframeScripts() function to where it should go, which is above either the afterEach or beforeEach section, whichever one is further up. Currently that means moving it to above the afterEach section.

There are other issues but we’ll get to those when the structural issues have been dealt with.