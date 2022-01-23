No, that is a string that you’ve used for the first parameter of the init method.

You need to use instead an object with a property of afterPlayerReady.

When there was no first parameter (in effect, it was undefined), the error message tells you all of this but not exactly directly.

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'afterPlayerReady')

Cannot read properties

It is expecting an object which contains properties

of undefined

The first parameter of the function was undefined

(reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)

The init function is trying to read the afterPlayerReady property of the object.

When you gave a string parameter, that in effect hid the error because a string can be read as if it were an object. Don't hide the error and do what you've been asked to do.

Init the videoPlayer with an object (not a string) where that object has a property of afterPlayerReady.