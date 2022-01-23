No, that code doesn’t go in there at all. It’s only the videoPlayer module (called makeVideoPlayer) that is used.
I’m getting a script error: https://jsfiddle.net/kLhasyc9/
Is that being fixed now or later?
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
});
That script error says:
Uncaught Error: describe with no children (describe() or it())
So do that, add an empty
it section, and we’ll check if we’re ready to get going with the first test.
What will the first it section be called? https://jsfiddle.net/kLhasyc9/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
it("", function() {
});
});
- A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The first test is to help us understand what happens when no parameters are given.
As there are several methods to test (init, addPlayer, play) please move that first test into a describe section called “init”, and inside of the test, init videoPlayer with no parameters. We’ll leave it with no description for now until we understand more about what we should call it.
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/agonkLmh/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
it("videoPlayer with no parameters", function() {
});
});
});
Here was my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/s5gxrohd/3/
Expected function to throw /Cannot read properties of undefined/, but it threw TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’).
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
it("videoPlayer with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => videoPlayer.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
});
});
Do you just want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/98L3tnqw/2/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)
describe("init", function() {
it("videoPlayer with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.init();
});
});
});
Yes, just that to start with. We are told:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'afterPlayerReady')
Because of that that, the description of the test needs to change to be “needs afterPlayerReady property” and we update the init parameter to be an object with a property of afterPlayerReady.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/kLjnx1dz/1/
Expected spy afterPlayerReady to have been called.
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReady = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady");
videoPlayer.init(afterPlayerReady);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReady).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No spy is used so get rid of the spy. Also get rid of the expect for now, as we don’t know what is needed yet.
The init just needs an object with a property of afterPlayerReady. That property can be defined as being undefined, to start with.
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/f6aenmt1/1/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
videoPlayer.init(undefined);
});
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hz6cL03n/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
videoPlayer.init("undefined");
});
});
});
You still need to init videoPlayer where the first and only parameter is an object with a property of afterPlayerReady.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/6yu85xge/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
videoPlayer.init("afterPlayerReady");
});
});
No, that is a string that you’ve used for the first parameter of the init method.
You need to use instead an object with a property of afterPlayerReady.
When there was no first parameter (in effect, it was undefined), the error message tells you all of this but not exactly directly.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'afterPlayerReady')
- Cannot read properties
It is expecting an object which contains properties
- of undefined
The first parameter of the function was undefined
- (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)
The init function is trying to read the afterPlayerReady property of the object.
When you gave a string parameter, that in effect hid the error because a string can be read as if it were an object. Don't hide the error and do what you've been asked to do.
Init the videoPlayer with an object (not a string) where that object has a property of afterPlayerReady.
Do you have a chart or an example I can look at?
objectName.propertyName
videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady
let afterPlayerReady;
const videoPlayer = afterPlayerReady;
Maybe this:
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
let afterPlayerReady;
const videoPlayer = afterPlayerReady;
videoPlayer.init();
});
What does Init the videoPlayer mean?
Not this?
videoPlayer.init();
Yes, but with an argument to the function.
We can take this slower.
Start by providing just an empty object as the first argument to that init function call.
In fact, just the empty object is wanted here as the function argument. When you’ve done that we have a bit of cleaning up to do.
Is this what you mean?
videoPlayer.init({
}, );
});
Just put it on one line.
videoPlayer.init({});
Because the init function seems to work with just an empty object the first argument, we’ll need to change the description, but that must wait until we understand something more about the test.
An expectation is needed for the test. The simplest expectation that we can have is in regard to the last line of the init function.
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
The addEvents line uses the function parameters, which we will come back to later.
The loadIframeScript code may be tricky to test.
So the easiest one to test is to expect window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to be an instance of Function.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/jk5bou24/1/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
videoPlayer.init({});
expect("window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady").toBeInstanceOf(onYouTubeIframeAPIReady);
});
That’s not going to work because the expectation shouldn’t be a string.
While you’re at it, rename the description to be “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available”
I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/3n0svxf9/
How do I fix the expect line?
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
videoPlayer.init({});
expect("window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady").toBeInstanceOf(onYouTubeIframeAPIReady);
Like this?
expect({});
toBeInstanceOf();