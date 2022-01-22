No, that is a string that you’ve used for the first parameter of the init method.
You need to use instead an object with a property of afterPlayerReady.
When there was no first parameter (in effect, it was undefined), the error message tells you all of this but not exactly directly.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'afterPlayerReady')
It is expecting an object which contains properties
The first parameter of the function was undefined
- (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)
The init function is trying to read the afterPlayerReady property of the object.
When you gave a string parameter, that in effect hid the error because a string can be read as if it were an object. Don't hide the error and do what you've been asked to do.
Init the videoPlayer with an object (not a string) where that object has a property of afterPlayerReady.