Normally there would be just the one file for the videoPlayer code, which is used both by the test and also by the project. That’s not an option for us here so we’ll have a separate jsfiddle page for the videoPlayer code tests instead.

Start with the manageCover test page, rename the page description so that it’s more appropriate for the videoPlayer test page, and remove all of the JavaScript code. Put the videoPlayer code in that JavaScript section, and after it place a describe section with a description of “videoPlayer tests”. The videoPlayer code has several methods, those being init, addPlayer, and play. It is inside of that describe section that we will build tests for each of those methods. The purpose of the tests is twofold. One, it acts as documentation about the proper way to use those methods, and two, they ensure that the code keeps on behaving exactly as we expect that it should when we refactor the code, and use other tests to redesign the code.