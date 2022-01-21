No, that varies wildly depending on many different factors, ranging from a microsecond and up to infinity.
Are you giving up on the spinner already?
It doesn’t even make sense to use a timer. When things are going well it won’t even last for a second or or so.
We’ll take a pause with the javascript for the spinner because I think I may have an idea that will require only css to do this.
I just did it.
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/2j6kraft/
There was something else I was trying to figure out how to do.
I was trying to add the array to the bottom of the code.
This part:
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
Working code: https://jsfiddle.net/5uh980dk/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
function addPlayer(video, playlist) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function init(videos) {
config.playlist = videos.join();
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
Following how it was done in the above code.
I got up to here, where I got stuck: https://jsfiddle.net/x4qs50wz/
Having trouble figuring out how to add:
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
To the bottom.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const config = {};
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video, playlist) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers, videos) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
config.playlist = videos.join();
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
The first code uses this:
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
And the other code uses this:
This is the piece I’m having trouble figuring out how to add the array to.
I’m confused about how the array would get added to this.
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
This does not work like this:
videoPlayer.init({
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
There is this error:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘join’)"
But that is because the code is missing:
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
Because I don’t know how to add them to here:
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
I don’t know how to combine: this
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
With this:
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
I’m confused.
This is where we go back to tests. The videoPlayer code is missing its tests. Those need to be added.
When there are tests in place, those help to keep us on track while adding more features. You haven’t experience the benefit of that yet.
Here is the working Spinner Code: https://jsfiddle.net/89Leo0dq/
Here is the broken spinner code: https://jsfiddle.net/89Leo0dq/1/
Missing array at the bottom because I don’t know how to add it in.
Here is the working code with the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/5uh980dk/
What I seem to be having trouble with figuring out is.
Combining this part:
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
With the afterPlayerReady / spinner code:
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
Here are the tests were done to the manageCover code: https://jsfiddle.net/m8xL9e1o/
To add tests to the videoPlayer code.
How do I set that up?
What are the first few things I should do?
Normally there would be just the one file for the videoPlayer code, which is used both by the test and also by the project. That’s not an option for us here so we’ll have a separate jsfiddle page for the videoPlayer code tests instead.
Start with the manageCover test page, rename the page description so that it’s more appropriate for the videoPlayer test page, and remove all of the JavaScript code. Put the videoPlayer code in that JavaScript section, and after it place a describe section with a description of “videoPlayer tests”. The videoPlayer code has several methods, those being init, addPlayer, and play. It is inside of that describe section that we will build tests for each of those methods. The purpose of the tests is twofold. One, it acts as documentation about the proper way to use those methods, and two, they ensure that the code keeps on behaving exactly as we expect that it should when we refactor the code, and use other tests to redesign the code.
rename the page description
I do not know what you mean by that, where that is in the code.
I will continue and come back to that.
I still do not know what you mean by page description.
I don’t believe the phrase “page description” was ever used in developing this test code. I do not know where that is.
Wasn’t I supposed to remove manageCover?
You said remove all of the javascript.
“Script error.”
Uncaught ReferenceError: manageCover is not defined"
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/jso1a65d/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
});
The page description is in the left panel at the top, where you see “Run Jasmine Unit Tests In JSFiddle”. That description appears title of the page in the web browser tab after you save the fiddle and reload the page.
Yes that’s right, and to add just the videoPlayer code.
You have added other code there too, which is what’s causing the problem.
I added page description.
What is not being added from here? https://jsfiddle.net/zdf0hm45/2/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
Is this the only thing that gets placed inside the javascript?
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/3qx108yb/
Where I get this error:
Uncaught ReferenceError: videoPlayer is not defined
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
No, that code doesn’t go in there at all. It’s only the videoPlayer module (called makeVideoPlayer) that is used.
I’m getting a script error: https://jsfiddle.net/kLhasyc9/
Is that being fixed now or later?
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
});
That script error says:
Uncaught Error: describe with no children (describe() or it())
So do that, add an empty
it section, and we’ll check if we’re ready to get going with the first test.
What will the first it section be called? https://jsfiddle.net/kLhasyc9/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
it("", function() {
});
});
- A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The first test is to help us understand what happens when no parameters are given.
As there are several methods to test (init, addPlayer, play) please move that first test into a describe section called “init”, and inside of the test, init videoPlayer with no parameters. We’ll leave it with no description for now until we understand more about what we should call it.
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/agonkLmh/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
it("videoPlayer with no parameters", function() {
});
});
});
Here was my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/s5gxrohd/3/
Expected function to throw /Cannot read properties of undefined/, but it threw TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’).
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
it("videoPlayer with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => videoPlayer.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
});
});
Do you just want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/98L3tnqw/2/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)
describe("init", function() {
it("videoPlayer with no parameters", function() {
videoPlayer.init();
});
});
});
Yes, just that to start with. We are told:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'afterPlayerReady')
Because of that that, the description of the test needs to change to be “needs afterPlayerReady property” and we update the init parameter to be an object with a property of afterPlayerReady.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/kLjnx1dz/1/
Expected spy afterPlayerReady to have been called.
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReady = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady");
videoPlayer.init(afterPlayerReady);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReady).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No spy is used so get rid of the spy. Also get rid of the expect for now, as we don’t know what is needed yet.
The init just needs an object with a property of afterPlayerReady. That property can be defined as being undefined, to start with.
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/f6aenmt1/1/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘afterPlayerReady’)
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
videoPlayer.init(undefined);
});
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/hz6cL03n/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs afterPlayerReady property", function() {
videoPlayer.init("undefined");
});
});
});