We’ll take a pause with the javascript for the spinner because I think I may have an idea that will require only css to do this.

I just did it.

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/2j6kraft/

There was something else I was trying to figure out how to do.

I was trying to add the array to the bottom of the code.

This part:

videoPlayer.init([ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" ]);

Working code: https://jsfiddle.net/5uh980dk/

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist); } function shufflePlaylist(player) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); player.stopVideo(); } function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); // percent shufflePlaylist(player); } function addPlayer(video, playlist) { const config = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", width: 640 }; config.playerVars = { autoplay: 0, cc_load_policy: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, loop: 1, playlist, rel: 0 }; config.events = { "onReady": onPlayerReady }; player = new YT.Player(video, config); } function play() { player.playVideo(); } function init(videos) { config.playlist = videos.join(); loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; } return { addPlayer, init, play }; }()); (function initCover() { function coverClickHandler() { videoPlayer.play(); } const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }()); videoPlayer.init([ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" ]);

Following how it was done in the above code.

I got up to here, where I got stuck: https://jsfiddle.net/x4qs50wz/

Having trouble figuring out how to add:

videoPlayer.init([ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" ]);

To the bottom.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { const config = {}; const events = {}; const eventHandlers = {}; let player = null; function loadIframeScript() { const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); } function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist); } function shufflePlaylist(player) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); player.stopVideo(); } function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); shufflePlaylist(player); const iframe = player.h; iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady); } function addPlayer(video, playlist) { const config = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", width: 640 }; config.playerVars = { autoplay: 0, cc_load_policy: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, loop: 1, playlist, rel: 0 }; config.events = { "onReady": onPlayerReady }; player = new YT.Player(video, config); const iframe = player.h; const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler); } function play() { player.playVideo(); } function addEvents(handlers) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); } function init(initEventHandlers, videos) { addEvents(initEventHandlers); config.playlist = videos.join(); loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; } return { addPlayer, init, play }; }()); videoPlayer.init({ afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } });

The first code uses this:

(function initCover() { function coverClickHandler() { videoPlayer.play(); } const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }()); videoPlayer.init([ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" ]);

And the other code uses this:

This is the piece I’m having trouble figuring out how to add the array to.

I’m confused about how the array would get added to this.

videoPlayer.init({ afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } });

This does not work like this:

videoPlayer.init({ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } });

There is this error:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘join’)"

But that is because the code is missing:

const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }());

videoPlayer.init([ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" ]);

Because I don’t know how to add them to here:

videoPlayer.init({ afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } });

I don’t know how to combine: this

(function initCover() { function coverClickHandler() { videoPlayer.play(); } const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }()); videoPlayer.init([ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w" ]);

With this:

videoPlayer.init({ afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } });

I’m confused.