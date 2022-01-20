What are we calling the new test?

it("spinner fails", function() { });

Is any of this being added to the failing test?

//given const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback"); manageCover.init(callbackSpy); //when simulateClick(cover); //then expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();

Here is the css for the spinner.

I added it to the css. https://jsfiddle.net/d4a7fLsc/

/* Spinner */ .lds-dual-ring:after { content: " "; display: block; width: 64px; height: 64px; margin: auto; border-radius: 50%; border: 6px solid #fff; border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent; animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite; opacity: 0.5; } @keyframes lds-dual-ring { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } }

Am I adding this to the manageCover code?

function toggleSpinner(cover) { cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring"); }

If I am, where am I placing it in here?

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const events = {}; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function openCurtain(cover) { hide(cover); const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide"); return curtain; }

Maybe this would be good for a passing test, but shorter.

As soon as a video has loaded which only takes a second, the spinner goes away and you can click on the cover to start playing.

Also, how do we test the code without a video being loaded?

How does it know a video has been loaded without the videoPlayer code added in?

This part: const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

Maybe that comes later.