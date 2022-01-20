🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

The refactoring is complete, and the tests have caught up to where they should be.

From now on changes occur to the manageCover code for one of two reasons - refactor or redesign.

A refactor is where the tests all remain as they are, and remain passing while improvements are made to the manageCover code.

A redesign is where we want the manageCover code to have some kind of different behaviour from what it currently does. That means first write a test to give details about the different behaviour that is expected. When we have a suitably failing test because the new behaviour isn’t yet being done, we can then update the manageCover code to achieve that new behaviour, and make the test pass.