What are we calling the new test?
it("spinner fails", function() {
});
Is any of this being added to the failing test?
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
Here is the css for the spinner.
I added it to the css. https://jsfiddle.net/d4a7fLsc/
/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
content: " ";
display: block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
margin: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 6px solid #fff;
border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
Am I adding this to the manageCover code?
function toggleSpinner(cover) {
cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
}
If I am, where am I placing it in here?
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const events = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
Maybe this would be good for a passing test, but shorter.
As soon as a video has loaded which only takes a second, the spinner goes away and you can click on the cover to start playing.
Also, how do we test the code without a video being loaded?
How does it know a video has been loaded without the videoPlayer code added in?
This part:
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
Maybe that comes later.