You did change more than just the variable. Please restore the other non-variable things that you changed. Hopefully through this you might gain a better understanding of what is and what isn’t a variable.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/becL256h/1/
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes that’s better.
The spy description should be more than just the event name though. It seems that “afterClickCover-callback” strikes a good balance, as that tells you both which event the spy is intended for, and helps to remind that its for the callback rather than the event.
That way, when either the init or the simulate line is commented out, the error message using that spy description makes more sense.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/90r35e6u/
What am I up to now?
it("afterClickCover-callback", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You were asked to update the spy description, but instead changed the test description. The change that you made to the test description is quite inappropriate.
Please restore the test description back to what it was, and do what you were asked to do with the spy description instead.
“spy description” was not something we went over.
I don’t know where it is.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/rm8be95w/1/
//afterClickCover-callback
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
What do you think is the description from there?
This?
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
https://jsfiddle.net/Lcuaeb79/
What do I do after that?
If that is good.
The test description still needs to be fixed. Please repair the damage that was done and restore it back to what it was before.
Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/e9rcqL7o/1/
What am I up to now?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
The refactoring is all done, and we can return back to the start of the testing cycle.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Are there any other tests that need to be done? Yes there are. We had some code commented out before when checking the most recent test. Here is that code that was commented out:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
...
// cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
With that line commented out, all of the tests still pass. That line of code is needed though so we need a test that fails when that line is commented out. We can do that by expecting the spy to have been called. Not from simulating the afterClickCover event, but from simulating the click event instead.
In the previous test, we simulated the afterClickCover event itself. With the new test, we don’t want simulate the afterClickCover event. We should just simulate the click event, and expect that our spy will still be called.
All of that gets us to what we should call the new test, which is that it “dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked”.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/dtk035hw/1/
Expected spy afterClickCover-callback to have been called.
Test that fails, which is what we want.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
//cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Here the code is passing: https://jsfiddle.net/dtk035hw/3/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
Very good. Thanks to our preparation in the previous test, the current test is all passing appropriately.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
is there any refactoring to be done? Yes there is.
Most of the tests refer to when clicked, so we should use a describe section for when clicked, and separate out the tests that aren’t for when clicked.
We can start at that by adding a describe section called “when clicked” above the first test, and close off the describe section after the last test.
Then we can move out any tests that don’t relate to when clicked up above that description, and we can then remove things relating to
when clicked from the test descriptions.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/6rbah0se/1/
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
describe("when clicked", function() {
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide", function() {
//given
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("hides the cover", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("slides the curtain", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
// then
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
it("shows the video", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
wrap.classList.add("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("dispatches the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
The refactoring is complete, and the tests have caught up to where they should be.
From now on changes occur to the manageCover code for one of two reasons - refactor or redesign.
A refactor is where the tests all remain as they are, and remain passing while improvements are made to the manageCover code.
A redesign is where we want the manageCover code to have some kind of different behaviour from what it currently does. That means first write a test to give details about the different behaviour that is expected. When we have a suitably failing test because the new behaviour isn’t yet being done, we can then update the manageCover code to achieve that new behaviour, and make the test pass.
What are we calling the new test?
it("spinner fails", function() {
});
Is any of this being added to the failing test?
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
Here is the css for the spinner.
I added it to the css. https://jsfiddle.net/d4a7fLsc/
/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
content: " ";
display: block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
margin: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 6px solid #fff;
border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
Am I adding this to the manageCover code?
function toggleSpinner(cover) {
cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
}
If I am, where am I placing it in here?
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const events = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
Maybe this would be good for a passing test, but shorter.
As soon as a video has loaded which only takes a second, the spinner goes away and you can click on the cover to start playing.
Also, how do we test the code without a video being loaded?
How does it know a video has been loaded without the videoPlayer code added in?
This part:
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
Maybe that comes later.
Before any test gets written, we need to be able to explain in words the different behaviour that is wanted from the code. That way we can be more sure that we understand what needs to get done.
This would be for a passing test.
video loaded, spinner goes away.
I don’t know what we want a failing test to show.
We want the spinner to start when the player is added, and to stop spinning when the player is ready.
Which was from here: post #102
Something that we learned early on is that each module should only have a small area of interest. The manageCover code should only have aspects of the cover to deal with and worry about. It’s not appropriate for the mangeCover code to be concerned with the workings of the spinner.
Fortunately we have the afterClickCover event, for we can add something to that without needing to change anything about how the manageCover code works.
What are the steps I need to do now.
What is the first thing I should do in the code?
Here is the working code: https://jsfiddle.net/jvny8brm/
Here is the test code: https://jsfiddle.net/d4a7fLsc/