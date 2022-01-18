🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

The refactoring is all done, and we can return back to the start of the testing cycle.

☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

Are there any other tests that need to be done? Yes there are. We had some code commented out before when checking the most recent test. Here is that code that was commented out:

function coverClickHandler(evt) { ... // cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover); }

With that line commented out, all of the tests still pass. That line of code is needed though so we need a test that fails when that line is commented out. We can do that by expecting the spy to have been called. Not from simulating the afterClickCover event, but from simulating the click event instead.

In the previous test, we simulated the afterClickCover event itself. With the new test, we don’t want simulate the afterClickCover event. We should just simulate the click event, and expect that our spy will still be called.

All of that gets us to what we should call the new test, which is that it “dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked”.