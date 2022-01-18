I am not able to figure it out.
What are the instructions to fix it?
Nothing looks out of place to me.
I honestly have not the slightest idea.
I do not know what is wrong with it, I do not know why it is not working.
Me guessing makes things worse.
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
The only instructions I was given were these:
For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
If there are more instructions I need to follow, I don’t know what they are.
Simple for you, I have no idea what needs to be fixed.
I have no idea what part of the function needs to be fixed.