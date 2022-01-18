No, everything in that test is good. That doesn’t leave much else to examine.
About the only thing left is the simulateAfterClickCover() function.
Do you see anything in there that’s out of place?
Something in here is not good?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
I don’t know what needs to be changed.
Well, how is that going to simulate the afterClickCover event?
🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
We are at the stage of attempting to get a suitably passing test.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/320uperw/1/ there is one simple update to be made, and the test appropriately passes.
Once the test is passing you can then uncomment the dispatchEvent line in the manageCover code.
I am not able to figure it out.
What are the instructions to fix it?
Nothing looks out of place to me.
I honestly have not the slightest idea.
I do not know what is wrong with it, I do not know why it is not working.
Me guessing makes things worse.
The only instructions I was given were these:
For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
If there are more instructions I need to follow, I don’t know what they are.
Simple for you, I have no idea what needs to be fixed.
I have no idea what part of the function needs to be fixed.
Maybe this question will help. What is the name of the custom event that is being made in there?
Is this right? https://jsfiddle.net/9qbdmxa4/
Then I uncommented here: https://jsfiddle.net/9qbdmxa4/1/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
If that is good, what am I supposed to do after that?
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test now suitably passes.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
And we check if any refactoring should occur.
The variable called afterClickCover is a spy for the callback parameter:
function init(callback) {
so we should rename the afterClickCover variable to be callbackSpy instead.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/u0prky93/
Is that what you wanted me to do?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("callbackSpy");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You did change more than just the variable. Please restore the other non-variable things that you changed. Hopefully through this you might gain a better understanding of what is and what isn’t a variable.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/becL256h/1/
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes that’s better.
The spy description should be more than just the event name though. It seems that “afterClickCover-callback” strikes a good balance, as that tells you both which event the spy is intended for, and helps to remind that its for the callback rather than the event.
That way, when either the init or the simulate line is commented out, the error message using that spy description makes more sense.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/90r35e6u/
What am I up to now?
it("afterClickCover-callback", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You were asked to update the spy description, but instead changed the test description. The change that you made to the test description is quite inappropriate.
Please restore the test description back to what it was, and do what you were asked to do with the spy description instead.
“spy description” was not something we went over.
I don’t know where it is.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/rm8be95w/1/
//afterClickCover-callback
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
What do you think is the description from there?
This?
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
https://jsfiddle.net/Lcuaeb79/
What do I do after that?
If that is good.
The test description still needs to be fixed. Please repair the damage that was done and restore it back to what it was before.
Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/e9rcqL7o/1/
What am I up to now?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
The refactoring is all done, and we can return back to the start of the testing cycle.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Are there any other tests that need to be done? Yes there are. We had some code commented out before when checking the most recent test. Here is that code that was commented out:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
...
// cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
With that line commented out, all of the tests still pass. That line of code is needed though so we need a test that fails when that line is commented out. We can do that by expecting the spy to have been called. Not from simulating the afterClickCover event, but from simulating the click event instead.
In the previous test, we simulated the afterClickCover event itself. With the new test, we don’t want simulate the afterClickCover event. We should just simulate the click event, and expect that our spy will still be called.
All of that gets us to what we should call the new test, which is that it “dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked”.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/dtk035hw/1/
Expected spy afterClickCover-callback to have been called.
Test that fails, which is what we want.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
//cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Here the code is passing: https://jsfiddle.net/dtk035hw/3/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("dispatches the afterClickCover event when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});