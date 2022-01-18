I am not able to figure it out.

What are the instructions to fix it?

Nothing looks out of place to me.

I honestly have not the slightest idea.

I do not know what is wrong with it, I do not know why it is not working.

Me guessing makes things worse.

function simulateAfterClickCover(el) { const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click'); el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent); }

The only instructions I was given were these:

For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.

If there are more instructions I need to follow, I don’t know what they are.

Simple for you, I have no idea what needs to be fixed.

I have no idea what part of the function needs to be fixed.