We can check that the test is properly doing its job by commenting out the
cover.dispatchEventline in the manageCover code. If the test is properly doing its job, it will still pass.
I did that here and it says failed: https://jsfiddle.net/320uperw/1/
Expected spy afterClickCover to have been called.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
// cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});