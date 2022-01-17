asasass: asasass: I thought we wanted it to fail first, then pass it.

Yes that’s right, which is why when adding tests after the code has already been written, that the when section is the last part to be added.

If you’re ever not sure that a test can appropriately fail, one of the ways of checking it is to remove the when section to gain that confirmation.

asasass: asasass: Was I supposed to add: events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover"); I can remove it if it is not needed here.

There was never any good reason to have that there. That needs to be removed.

Delete that blasted events object too. You have no good reason for that to be there either.