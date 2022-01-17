Right, so define afterClickCover.
if you don’t define it as a spy, you’ll even be told that you need to define it as a spy.
I thought we wanted it to fail first, then pass it.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/7oqgmkhd/2/
The code passes, what do I do next?
Was I supposed to add:
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
I can remove it if it is not needed here.
If it is needed, I can continue progress from here.
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
const events = {};
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes that’s right, which is why when adding tests after the code has already been written, that the
when section is the last part to be added.
If you’re ever not sure that a test can appropriately fail, one of the ways of checking it is to remove the
when section to gain that confirmation.
There was never any good reason to have that there. That needs to be removed.
Delete that blasted events object too. You have no good reason for that to be there either.
We can check that the test is properly doing its job by commenting out the
cover.dispatchEvent line in the manageCover code. If the test is properly doing its job, it will still pass. It should only be when the
cover.addEventListener line is commented out that the test should fail.
I did that here and it says failed: https://jsfiddle.net/320uperw/1/
Expected spy afterClickCover to have been called.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
// cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Well we’ve figured out that there’s something not quite right with the way that the afterClickCover event is being tested. What do you think it might be?
I don’t know.
this line:
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
Needs to be changed to something else?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const afterClickCover = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(afterClickCover);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(afterClickCover).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No, everything in that test is good. That doesn’t leave much else to examine.
About the only thing left is the simulateAfterClickCover() function.
Do you see anything in there that’s out of place?
Something in here is not good?
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
I don’t know what needs to be changed.
Well, how is that going to simulate the afterClickCover event?
🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
We are at the stage of attempting to get a suitably passing test.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/320uperw/1/ there is one simple update to be made, and the test appropriately passes.
Once the test is passing you can then uncomment the dispatchEvent line in the manageCover code.
I am not able to figure it out.
What are the instructions to fix it?
Nothing looks out of place to me.
I honestly have not the slightest idea.
I do not know what is wrong with it, I do not know why it is not working.
Me guessing makes things worse.
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('click');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
The only instructions I was given were these:
For the “defines the afterClickCover event” test we will need a different function called simulateAfterClickCover, that is similar to the simulateClick function but is a CustomEvent, and doesn’t need the object that was defined with the MouseEvent.
If there are more instructions I need to follow, I don’t know what they are.
Simple for you, I have no idea what needs to be fixed.
I have no idea what part of the function needs to be fixed.
Maybe this question will help. What is the name of the custom event that is being made in there?
Is this right? https://jsfiddle.net/9qbdmxa4/
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('afterClickCover');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Then I uncommented here: https://jsfiddle.net/9qbdmxa4/1/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
If that is good, what am I supposed to do after that?
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test now suitably passes.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
And we check if any refactoring should occur.
The variable called afterClickCover is a spy for the callback parameter:
function init(callback) {
so we should rename the afterClickCover variable to be callbackSpy instead.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/u0prky93/
Is that what you wanted me to do?
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("callbackSpy");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You did change more than just the variable. Please restore the other non-variable things that you changed. Hopefully through this you might gain a better understanding of what is and what isn’t a variable.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/becL256h/1/
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes that’s better.
The spy description should be more than just the event name though. It seems that “afterClickCover-callback” strikes a good balance, as that tells you both which event the spy is intended for, and helps to remind that its for the callback rather than the event.
That way, when either the init or the simulate line is commented out, the error message using that spy description makes more sense.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/90r35e6u/
What am I up to now?
it("afterClickCover-callback", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You were asked to update the spy description, but instead changed the test description. The change that you made to the test description is quite inappropriate.
Please restore the test description back to what it was, and do what you were asked to do with the spy description instead.
“spy description” was not something we went over.
I don’t know where it is.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/rm8be95w/1/
//afterClickCover-callback
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover");